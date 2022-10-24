Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer introduces Kang

Ever since he moved out of HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Jonathan Majors has been having a moment. He’s clearly one of the emerging stars in Hollywood with starring turns in the upcoming Devotion and Creed III. And Majors has already made his Marvel Studios debut as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror who appeared in the first-season finale of Loki. Next year, Kang gets his close-up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as a warm-up to his showdown with the Avengers in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Consequently, Majors has a very memorable appearance in the first trailer for Quantumania. He may even be Scott Lang’s only hope of getting home.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania | Official Trailer

Paul Rudd is once again reprising his role as Scott/Ant-Man, and Marvel’s littlest hero may be getting a big head. While it’s true that Scott helped restore half the universe in Avengers: Endgame, he seems happy to ride that glory for as long as possible, much to the annoyance of his family. Unfortunately for the extended Lang and Pym clans, that means they are on a one-way trip to the Quantum Realm itself.

Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne was rescued from the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and that experience will surely come in handy here. But Kang isn’t the only threat awaiting this family of superheroes. And that’s why Scott may be seriously considering Kang’s offer, no matter what it costs him.

Evangeline Lilly is also reprising her role as Hope van Dyne, the second Wasp, alongside Michael Douglas as her onscreen father, Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man. Kathryn Newton is taking over the role Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang, while Randall Park is back as FBI agent Jimmy Woo.

Peyton Reed is directing the third film in the franchise, which was written by Jeff Loveness. Marvel will release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Friday, February 17, 2023.

