Deadpool & Wolverine: 5 most underrated MCU movies ever, ranked

Marvel Studios’ new film Deadpool & Wolverine has paid tribute to many of Marvel’s greatest hits, along with its most overlooked films. As the movie’s heroes encounter characters from all corners of the Multiverse, fans have been forced to look back at all the stories from Marvel’s past, including those that aren’t well-regarded.

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe enters a whole new age with Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s high time that audiences look back at some of the most underrated Marvel movies.

Recommended Videos

5. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

For a while, fans have considered the Ant-Man films to be palate cleansers following the heavier, large-scale Avengers movies. As a result, Ant-Man & The Wasp seems to have been unjustly overlooked by audiences when it is a hilarious and endearing addition to the MCU.

As a heist movie, this sequel retains the fast-paced, family-centric vibe of the original film as Scott and his gang try to rescue Janet from the Quantum Realm. It also features a better villain in the Ghost and gives Hope the treatment she deserves by having her fight alongside Scott as the Wasp.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017)

When Peter Quill reunites with his Celestial father, Ego, the Guardians risk getting torn apart as they are pursued by both the Ravagers and the Sovereign. This sequel may have problems staying on target as it introduces many new characters and juggles multiple storylines.

However, it stays true to the franchise’s comedic tone while putting the Guardians into bolder, darker territory, separating the team and placing them at the mercy of their enemies and insecurities. More importantly, Ego is also a far superior villain to Ronan from the original film. All in all, the movie lives up to its predecessor by delivering a hilarious and heartwarming story about the Guardians growing closer than ever as they find a new family with each other.

3. Thor (2011)

For a while, Marvel Studios had trouble adapting Thor’s character to live action. Though his first two films aren’t so fondly remembered, the God of Thunder’s debut is arguably the better. The movie shows Thor getting stripped of his power and banished to Earth after reviving a war between the warriors of Asgard and the Frost Giants, making for the first interstellar conflict in the MCU.

Despite some dated VFX and an overabundance of Dutch-angle shots, director Kenneth Branagh does a great job bringing a cosmic Shakesperean story to the big screen. Thor is hilarious as a fish out of water on Earth, and Chris Hemsworth brings an electric charm to the titular hero. The film also introduced a terrific villain in Loki, who would go on to be one of the MCU’s most compelling characters.

2. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

For years, The Incredible Hulk was considered an outlier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Mark Ruffalo replaced actor Edward Norton as the Hulk, the MCU has made a few fleeting references to the events of this film to the point that audiences have questioned if it is still canon.

The film may be held back by a rushed story and some thin characters, but it is still a noteworthy part of the MCU. The film invokes the spirit of the classic 1978 TV series as the lonely Bruce Banner seeks to rid himself of the Hulk. It also boasts better visuals than those seen in Eric Bana’s Hulk five years prior and some impressive fight scenes courtesy of the Jade Giant.

Since the MCU has reintroduced characters like General Ross, The Abomination, and Tim Blake Nelson’s The Leader, it would be a good idea for fans to catch up on this film and the events it helped set up.

1. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

At this point, the MCU’s first phase has been all but cast aside by audiences. While the franchise was still finding its bearings as it built up to The Avengers, it still presented some memorable origin stories for some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes — case in point.

The First Avenger shows Steve Rogers’ humble beginnings as a short, scrawny man selected to become a legendary super soldier destined to defeat HYDRA and its leader, the Red Skull, in World War II. Directed by Joe Johnston (The Rocketeer), the film presents a thrilling, action-packed adventure reminiscent of Raiders of the Lost Ark with a well-balanced tone and many memorable characters with incredible chemistry. Though it falls behind the two sequels directed by the Russo Brothers, the film’s presentation as a war movie and a period piece makes it one of the MCU’s most unique chapters.