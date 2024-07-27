 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Deadpool & Wolverine: 5 most underrated MCU movies ever, ranked

By
Steve Rogers in "Captain America: The First Avenger."
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ new film Deadpool & Wolverine has paid tribute to many of Marvel’s greatest hits, along with its most overlooked films. As the movie’s heroes encounter characters from all corners of the Multiverse, fans have been forced to look back at all the stories from Marvel’s past, including those that aren’t well-regarded.

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe enters a whole new age with Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s high time that audiences look back at some of the most underrated Marvel movies.

Recommended Videos

5. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Evageline Lilly and Paul Rudd as The Wasp and Ant-Man talking inside a van in "Ant-Man and the Wasp."
Marvel Studios

For a while, fans have considered the Ant-Man films to be palate cleansers following the heavier, large-scale Avengers movies. As a result, Ant-Man & The Wasp seems to have been unjustly overlooked by audiences when it is a hilarious and endearing addition to the MCU.

As a heist movie, this sequel retains the fast-paced, family-centric vibe of the original film as Scott and his gang try to rescue Janet from the Quantum Realm. It also features a better villain in the Ghost and gives Hope the treatment she deserves by having her fight alongside Scott as the Wasp.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017)

Mantis, Drax, Quill, Ego, and Gamora in "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2."
Marvel Studios

When Peter Quill reunites with his Celestial father, Ego, the Guardians risk getting torn apart as they are pursued by both the Ravagers and the Sovereign. This sequel may have problems staying on target as it introduces many new characters and juggles multiple storylines.

However, it stays true to the franchise’s comedic tone while putting the Guardians into bolder, darker territory, separating the team and placing them at the mercy of their enemies and insecurities. More importantly, Ego is also a far superior villain to Ronan from the original film. All in all, the movie lives up to its predecessor by delivering a hilarious and heartwarming story about the Guardians growing closer than ever as they find a new family with each other.

3. Thor (2011)

Loki and Thor in 2011's "Thor."
Marvel Studios

For a while, Marvel Studios had trouble adapting Thor’s character to live action. Though his first two films aren’t so fondly remembered, the God of Thunder’s debut is arguably the better. The movie shows Thor getting stripped of his power and banished to Earth after reviving a war between the warriors of Asgard and the Frost Giants, making for the first interstellar conflict in the MCU.

Despite some dated VFX and an overabundance of Dutch-angle shots, director Kenneth Branagh does a great job bringing a cosmic Shakesperean story to the big screen. Thor is hilarious as a fish out of water on Earth, and Chris Hemsworth brings an electric charm to the titular hero. The film also introduced a terrific villain in Loki, who would go on to be one of the MCU’s most compelling characters.

2. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

A CGI Hulk from "The Incredible Hulk."
Marvel Studios

For years, The Incredible Hulk was considered an outlier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Mark Ruffalo replaced actor Edward Norton as the Hulk, the MCU has made a few fleeting references to the events of this film to the point that audiences have questioned if it is still canon.

The film may be held back by a rushed story and some thin characters, but it is still a noteworthy part of the MCU. The film invokes the spirit of the classic 1978 TV series as the lonely Bruce Banner seeks to rid himself of the Hulk. It also boasts better visuals than those seen in Eric Bana’s Hulk five years prior and some impressive fight scenes courtesy of the Jade Giant.

Since the MCU has reintroduced characters like General Ross, The Abomination, and Tim Blake Nelson’s The Leader, it would be a good idea for fans to catch up on this film and the events it helped set up.

1. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain America throwing his shield in "Captain America: The First Avenger."
Marvel Studios

At this point, the MCU’s first phase has been all but cast aside by audiences. While the franchise was still finding its bearings as it built up to The Avengers, it still presented some memorable origin stories for some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes — case in point.

The First Avenger shows Steve Rogers’ humble beginnings as a short, scrawny man selected to become a legendary super soldier destined to defeat HYDRA and its leader, the Red Skull, in World War II. Directed by Joe Johnston (The Rocketeer), the film presents a thrilling, action-packed adventure reminiscent of Raiders of the Lost Ark with a well-balanced tone and many memorable characters with incredible chemistry. Though it falls behind the two sequels directed by the Russo Brothers, the film’s presentation as a war movie and a period piece makes it one of the MCU’s most unique chapters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
The worst MCU movies ever, ranked
Guy Pearce, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Robert Downey Jr. in the poster for Iron Man 3.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in flames. Once the pinnacle of blockbuster entertainment, the MCU is now but a shadow of its former self, struggling to control its increasingly complicated universe while trying to maintain audiences' attention. Following the end of the Infinity Saga, the MCU has produced numerous disappointments, and things don't seem to be looking up for the company's future. The Marvels' low box office performance and lukewarm critical reception only confirm the sorry state the MCU has found itself in.

But these issues are not new. We were so high on the MCU craze throughout the 2010s that we gave it a pass or outright ignored the numerous mediocre efforts. While it's easy to point at Thor: Love and Thunder and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as the beginning of the end, the truth is the MCU has never been perfect. In fact, many of its projects released during the Infinity Saga are duds that only get worse with age. Some are merely adequate, but the worst MCU movies stand among the all-time worst superhero movies, and it's high time we recognize it.
7. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Read more
7 things the MCU should do in a revised Multiverse saga
Kang sits in his chair in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

Recently, Variety released a bombshell article alleging that Marvel Studios is rethinking its plans for its ongoing Multiverse Saga following the lackluster success of its many films and TV shows. The studio is even supposedly pondering not having Kang the Conqueror be the saga's overarching villain after all since the character's actor, Jonathan Majors, is now on trial for accusations of domestic violence.

All in all, the studio clearly needs to return to the drawing board to bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to its former glory, and the higher-ups should consider doing these things in a revised Multiverse Saga.
Have the heroes save the world less

Read more
7 biggest flaws of the most popular movie franchises, ranked
Jake Sully in "Avatar: The Way of Water."

There are some movies, such as Citizen Kane, The Godfather, and Casablanca, that many people agree are perfect motion pictures. But no matter what anyone says, no film can ever be truly flawless.

At least one error always makes it into the finished product, and once the initial hype dies down after a movie's release, these flaws only grow more and more noticeable, especially as people's ideas and standards change. So while they may have achieved massive acclaim in their heydays, these seven film franchises still have a fatal flaw that needs addressing.
7. Avatar -- It uses an outdated white savior narrative

Read more