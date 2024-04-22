Deadpool & Wolverine’s new trailer shows more profanity and MCU action

During the Super Bowl, the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine had a notable lack of Wolverine. The reveal of Hugh Jackman’s iconic comic book movie hero was saved for another time, which has now arrived. Marvel Studios has released the second trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, which features Wolverine almost immediately coming face-to-face with Deadpool. And he’s not happy to see him.

Deadpool & Wolverine | Official Trailer | In Theaters July 26

Aside from Ryan Reynolds’ small role in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Deadpool and Wolverine have barely seemed like they inhabit the same cinematic universe. But that’s clearly not the case here, as Deadpool asks Wolverine to work with him to save everything and everyone that the former loves. It’s going to take a lot of convincing, and even more punching, shooting, and stabbing before these two can work together.

But since this is a comic book movie, the two heroes will eventually work alongside each other. Some of that collaboration can be seen in the trailer, which also features the first look at the film’s villain, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). In the comics, Cassandra Nova is the sister of Charles Xavier and a powerful psychic in her own right. She also demonstrates her mind control powers during Wolverine’s futile attempt to slash her. Against this foe, Wolverine and Deadpool’s brute force can only do so much.

The trailer also teases a few more cameos from 20th Century Fox-era X-Men movie actors, but it’s unclear if the original performers are reprising their roles. The only confirmed returning cast members include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, and Aaron Stanford as Pyro.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on Friday, July 26.

