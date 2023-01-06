 Skip to main content
A crazed killer makes the start of the pandemic even more scary in Sick trailer

Dan Girolamo
By

Imagine it’s the winter of 2020, and that the deadly COVID-19 pandemic is the least of your problems. In the first trailer for Peacock’s Sick, two friends fight for their lives against a killer while quarantining.

It’s April 2020, and the pandemic is starting rear its ugly head. Two friends, Parker (Blockers’s Gideon Adlon) and Miri (And Just Like That’s Bethlehem Million), decide to quarantine at a secluded lakeside cabin. The two girls make the trip with their masks on and disinfectant sprays by their side. While at the house, Parker’s love interest, DJ (Dylan Sprayberry), shows up, thinking that quarantine could be “fun” if they spend it all together. Marc Menchaca (Ozark) and Jane Adams (Hacks) round out the cast.

The small party soon turns into a nightmare due to an unexpected visitor with bad intentions on his mind. The masked assailant attacks the group, stalking them throughout the entire house. Parker even manages to escape to the road by the end of the trailer, but the driver of a passing car refuses to let her in without a mask, saying it’s not safe despite there being a killer on the loose.

Sick is based on an original story by Kevin Williamson, the scribe behind the iconic slasher film of the ’90s, Scream. John Hyams (Black Summer) directs from a script written by Williamson and Katelyn Crabb (Scream V). Sick stems from Blumhouse Productions, the horror giant behind hits like Paranormal Activity, The Purge, Halloween, Get Out, and The Black Phone.

A girl stands against a wall with a prescence standing behind her in Sick.

Sick will stream on January 13 on Peacock.

