  1. Movies & TV

Scream’s first trailer resurrects Ghostface for a new generation

By

“Do you like scary movies?”

The original Scream memorably used that line early in the film to establish Ghostface’s incredibly menacing voice. And while the identity of the Ghostface killer has changed in every film, his (or her) methods are always very lethal. Next year, Paramount is reviving the franchise with a new movie simply called Scream, even though it’s the fifth entry in the franchise. That’s because this isn’t a reboot — it’s a revival.

Paramount has released the first trailer for Scream, and it shows the new Ghostface in action. Even after 25 years, that suit still conveys quite a bit of menace. Kids today may have gotten used to the Ghostface mask, but someone is making it a visage that is once again worthy of fear.

As you can hear in the trailer, Roger L. Jackson is once again providing the voice of Ghostface, a role he originated in the first film, its sequels, and even the Scream TV series. But who is behind Ghostface’s mask this time? Because multiple killers have shared the Ghostface identity, we can’t rule out a suspect just because we see them appearing alongside the killer in this footage. So trust no one, and keep your eyes out for clues. There are always hints in the Scream films, if you know where to look.

Nobody knows more about halting Ghostface killers than the trio who have survived all four of the previous films. Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott, alongside Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and David Arquette as Dewey Riley. Marley Shelton is also reprising her role as Judy Hicks from Scream 4. Just because they’ve lived this long doesn’t mean that their luck can’t run out in this film. If anything, they’ve spent the last quarter century living on borrowed time.

Ghostface in Scream

Leading the way for the new generation of Woodsboro residents are Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, with Jenna Ortega as Tara, Jack Quaid as Richie, Dylan Minnette as Wes, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy, Sonia Ben Ammar as Liv, Mikey Madison as Amber, Mason Gooding as Chad, and Kyle Gallner as Vince.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are stepping in to direct the sequel after Wes Craven (the director of the first four films) passed away in 2015. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the script, and original screenwriter Kevin Williamson is executive producing the new sequel.

The first poster for Scream.

Scream will terrorize moviegoers in theaters on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Adobe gives users a sneak peek of new Photoshop features on the iPad

new ipad pricing starts at 299 apple pencil 2021 copy

How to pre-order Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Dialga and Palkia in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 6 colors.

AirPods Max, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ get unbelievable discounts today

New Apple AirPods Max on sale at Amazon

The best pet cameras of 2021

A dog and his human companions surrounding the Petcube Bites 2.

How to pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus promo imaage featuring two trainers and their parties looking out towards a mountain.

Best cheap HP Envy deals for October 2021

hp envy x360 15 17 oled amd 1

Instagram’s newest feature will let you know when it does go down

Instagram login screen.

How to check if your smart thermostat is performing well

Photo of a woman adjusting a Nest Thermostat.

Daily Steals: The best deals to shop today

man surrounded by latest tech

Alan Wake isn’t like Twin Peaks. It’s a completely unique experience

alan wake david lynch alantitle

Best cheap Chromebook deals for October 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best Black Friday deals 2021: The ultimate shopping guide

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.