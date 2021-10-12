“Do you like scary movies?”

The original Scream memorably used that line early in the film to establish Ghostface’s incredibly menacing voice. And while the identity of the Ghostface killer has changed in every film, his (or her) methods are always very lethal. Next year, Paramount is reviving the franchise with a new movie simply called Scream, even though it’s the fifth entry in the franchise. That’s because this isn’t a reboot — it’s a revival.

Paramount has released the first trailer for Scream, and it shows the new Ghostface in action. Even after 25 years, that suit still conveys quite a bit of menace. Kids today may have gotten used to the Ghostface mask, but someone is making it a visage that is once again worthy of fear.

As you can hear in the trailer, Roger L. Jackson is once again providing the voice of Ghostface, a role he originated in the first film, its sequels, and even the Scream TV series. But who is behind Ghostface’s mask this time? Because multiple killers have shared the Ghostface identity, we can’t rule out a suspect just because we see them appearing alongside the killer in this footage. So trust no one, and keep your eyes out for clues. There are always hints in the Scream films, if you know where to look.

Nobody knows more about halting Ghostface killers than the trio who have survived all four of the previous films. Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott, alongside Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and David Arquette as Dewey Riley. Marley Shelton is also reprising her role as Judy Hicks from Scream 4. Just because they’ve lived this long doesn’t mean that their luck can’t run out in this film. If anything, they’ve spent the last quarter century living on borrowed time.

Leading the way for the new generation of Woodsboro residents are Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, with Jenna Ortega as Tara, Jack Quaid as Richie, Dylan Minnette as Wes, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy, Sonia Ben Ammar as Liv, Mikey Madison as Amber, Mason Gooding as Chad, and Kyle Gallner as Vince.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are stepping in to direct the sequel after Wes Craven (the director of the first four films) passed away in 2015. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the script, and original screenwriter Kevin Williamson is executive producing the new sequel.

Scream will terrorize moviegoers in theaters on Friday, January 14, 2022.

