Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Stroud in John Carpenter’s new Halloween film

Why it matters to you After 40 years, the Halloween franchise is still going strong with a new movie helmed by John Carpenter himself.

The new Halloween movie has been in the works for quite a while, and John Carpenter’s announcement back in May 2016 that he would be an executive producer for the newest installment of the franchise has only gotten fans even more intrigued. Yesterday, Jamie Lee Curtis upped the expectations for the new film on Twitter announcing that she will reprise her original role in the upcoming film, including a picture of herself on the cabin porch and Mike Myers lurking in the background, knife in hand.

"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18." pic.twitter.com/IvptiZctyw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2017

Curtis, who is an avid video game fan and occasional cosplayer, had her big-screen debut as Laurie Stroud in the original 1978 version of Halloween, directed by Carpenter. She has appeared occasionally in numerous Halloween films over the ensuing decades, including Halloween II (1981), Halloween H20 (1998), and most recently in Halloween: Resurrection (2002). Her character was actually killed off in Resurrection, so it’s unclear how the filmmakers intend to bring her back.

Joining Carpenter on the project are writers Danny McBride and David Gordon Green (Eastbound & Down) and produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions (Get Out, The Purge). There’s also a new score in the works, with Carpenter teasing on a Facebook post that he might do it himself.

On the Empire podcast, McBride emphasized that the new film is not a reboot of the series. He also added that the filmmakers would avoid “turning Michael Myers into some supernatural being that couldn’t be killed.”

“I think it’s much more horrifying to be scared by someone standing in the shadows while you’re taking the trash out as opposed to someone who can’t be killed pursuing you,” he said.

The original movie, directed by Carpenter from his own script with an estimated budget of $300,000, was about a masked psychopath who escapes from an insane asylum and stalks and kills teenage babysitters on Halloween night. Since then, the ten Halloween films have grossed nearly $400 million worldwide. Even all these years later, Carpenter is passionate about his new project. “38 years after the original Halloween, I’m going to help to try to make the 10th sequel the scariest of them all,” he said.

The latest Halloween movie (which doesn’t yet have a full title) will be released on October 19, 2018.