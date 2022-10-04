 Skip to main content
Jamie Lee Curtis says goodbye to Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends featurette

Blair Marnell
By

In 1978, the original Halloween movie launched Jamie Lee Curtis to stardom, thanks to her performance as Laurie Strode. Laurie was one of the original final girls of horror films, and it’s a role that Curtis has revisited several times in the ensuing four decades. But in Halloween Ends, Curtis will finally step away from the part that made her famous. In a new video featurette from the film, Curtis admits that she’s going to miss playing Laurie. She also shows emotion on the set when the crew acknowledges her journey near the end of the shoot.

Halloween Ends Featurette - Jamie's Journey (2022)

Perhaps the most intriguing thing about this video is that it shows Curtis rehearsing a brutal fight with Michael Myers from the movie. Curtis even notes that she doesn’t want it to seem like a movie fight. She wants a certain level of realism for her final confrontation with Michael, even if she has to pay a physical price for it.

Within the movie, Laurie is finally ready to put Michael behind her, in part because he hasn’t been seen in the four years since the events of Halloween Kills. She even gets ready to release her memoirs and move on with her granddaughter, Allyson Nelson (Andi Matichak). Unfortunately, Michael Myers is the ultimate bad penny. He always turns up.

Jamie Lee Curtis in a featurette for Halloween Ends.

James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle share the role of Michael Myers in the film, with Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins, Rohan Campbell as Corey Cunningham, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Michael O’Leary as Dr. Mathis, and Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker.

David Gordon Green directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, and Danny McBride. Halloween Ends will hit theaters and Peacock on Friday, October 14.

