 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated Peacock horror movies you need to watch in February

Christopher Hinton
By
Six figures stand in a field in The Void.
D Films

For a time, ghouls and other assorted frights landed on the back-burner as opposed to the other genres in cinema. But horror has seen something of a reprisal in the past decade thanks to filmmakers capable of tapping into our most primal fear: the fear of the unknown. Now, an entire horror universe is anchored by The Conjuring franchise created by film director James Wan. We also have a steady stream of quality horror films from powerhouse studios in the genre, like A24 and Blumhouse.

Of course, thanks to streaming, these adrenaline-inducing adventures are now at your fingertips. Patrons of Peacock have access to an eclectic variety of films and TV series. But there are a few horror sleeper hits on the service that may have flown under your radar. If you haven’t seen these offerings, do yourself a favor and check them out.

Recommended Videos

The Black Phone (2021)

The Grabber carries an unconscious Finney in The Black Phone.
Universal Pictures, 2022 / Universal Pictures

Despite the lack of a typical haunting narrative or mythical monsters, The Black Phone is far more creepy than any supernatural thriller. That’s because it’s a horror that’s all too real. The film focuses on a young boy named Finney (Mason Thames) who lives in a suburb during the 70s. The town is shaken by reports of a child kidnapper and, ultimately, serial killer known as “The Grabber.” Finney becomes the unlucky recipient of the Grabber’s attention and finds himself in a truly horrific position: locked in a remote basement.

Related

While a sense of dread permeates the narrative like a thick wet blanket, there’s a glimmer of hope for the young lad as he receives help from the killer’s past victims via a mysterious black phone in the basement. The Black Phone boasts a wildly disturbing performance from Ethan Hawke (Training Day, Dead Poets Society) as the deeply unhinged abductor central to the film. It’s an engrossing narrative that you must see multiple times to appreciate.

Freaky (2020)

Kathryn Newton in Freaky.
Universal Pictures

We all remember Freaky Friday (2003), where the mother-daughter duo portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan (respectively) swapped bodies and were forced to continue their lives to humorous and somewhat dramatic effect. Well, 2020’s Freaky directed by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Happy Death Day 2U), took that concept and injected a little killer instinct into the mix.

The teenage Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) finds herself entangled with a middle-aged serial killer (Vince Vaughn) when the latter attempts to stab the former with an ancient mystical dagger. What results is a body swap that delivers on the film’s deliciously “freaky” promise. Millie must navigate life as a wanted man and convince her friends of the mix-up. Meanwhile, the killer gives Millie a sinister new reputation among her peers. While Freaky may not be truly scary, it’s a horror-infused story with plenty of dark humor that is sure to entertain.

The Void (2016)

Hooded cultists in the Void
D Films

Once upon a time, long before CGI proliferated throughout Hollywood, practical effects were the go-to when crafting concepts such as a creature, visualizing gore, or simply manifesting the fantastical were in order. Many horror fans pride themselves on being connoisseurs of practical effects – a seemingly lost art form. The Void is one such modern film that will transport you back to the ’80s, where buckets of corn syrup coated hallways to depict blood and animatronic or puppet creatures from the Stan Winston era ruled the roost.

The film follows a group of individuals from a small town who become trapped in a hospital as the building is surrounded by creepy hooded cultists that invoke Lovecraftian horrors of a vicious and bloody magnitude on the unsuspecting townsfolk. There’s a lot to love about the film, so we won’t give much away as far as the plot is concerned. Just know that you’re in for a bloody good time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Hinton
Christopher Hinton
Writer
Chris is a passionate and creative writer whose abiding fondness for cinema, video games, television, novels, and comic books…
3 underrated 2023 movies on Hulu you need to watch in 2024
A woman stands in a hallway in Boston Strangler.

It's another new year, and with it comes a whole new batch of films to look forward to. But while audiences wait for this year's hits to premiere, they can and should fill the void by watching some of the many underrated movies that premiered in 2023. Hulu, in particular, added plenty of terrific new films to its platform in the past 12 months, such as The Creator and Infinity Pool.

Whether or not they were lauded upon release, it's now easy for subscribers to miss some of these gems as they can get buried in an ever-expanding digital library. Now that the new year has begun, it's time to look at some of last year's films that should receive more love from subscribers on Hulu.
No One Will Save You (2023)

Read more
3 movies leaving Peacock in January 2024 you have to watch
Tom Cruise wields a futuristic gun in Oblivion.

With a ton of content that's new on Peacock in January, the streaming service has been off to a good start in 2024. But once January comes to an end, Peacock will be losing a number of high-profile movies, including Fast X. Some of these films will likely be on other streaming services before you know it. Regardless, Peacock subscribers deserve to get the most out of their money. That's why we've selected the three movies leaving Peacock in January 2024 that you have to watch now.

This month's picks include a Tom Cruise action flick, a heist film with an all-star cast, and a road trip romance movie that takes a few detours. But watch them while you can, as all three movies will be leaving Peacock on January 31.
Oblivion (2013)

Read more
3 underrated Hulu horror movies you need to watch in January
Woody Norman holds a flashlight in a dark crawlspace in Cobweb.

Sure, we might be a few months removed from Halloween. But that doesn't make the horror genre any less appealing as a source of entertainment. For those who thrive on elevated heart rates and adrenaline, a haunting cinematic experience is ideal. It's the sinister entities that stalk the darkness and deal in bloodshed and screams that intrigue the most ardent fans of the horror genre. And in the age of streaming services, there's no shortage of options.

Hulu, in particular, has some choice material for seekers of horror cinema. You might not associate the service with horror offerings, but you'd be surprised at what you can find. So, if you're looking to settle into the new year with a few hair-raising adventures, we've got a few selections in mind that you should pay attention to.
Cobweb (2023)

Read more