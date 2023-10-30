3 best horror movies on Peacock to watch this Halloween

Peacock is going all-in on Halloween Horror in the month of October. The spooky lineup includes the classic Universal Monsters films, the new release Five Nights At Freddy’s, and an assortment of other titles. There are so many options that we had trouble narrowing them down to the three best horror movies on Peacock.

We ultimately decided to pick one of the Halloween movies, because how could we not? The other two include a very disturbing thriller and a mystery that borders on sci-fi. These are the three best horror movies on Peacock to watch this Halloween.

Honeymoon (2014)

Game of Thrones‘ Rose Leslie co-headlines Honeymoon as Bea, the new wife of Paul (Harry Treadaway). The newlyweds are enjoying their honeymoon together at a remote cabin in the Canadian woods until Bea inexplicably goes missing. Paul finds Bea naked in a field, and she claims that she must have sleepwalked.

However, there’s clearly more to Bea’s story than she told her husband. After Paul gets Bea back to the cabin, he’s disturbed by gaps in her memory and changes in her personality. Is the Bea who returned truly Paul’s wife? Or is there a stranger in her place?

Watch Honeymoon on Peacock.

The Black Phone (2022)

There’s some real stranger danger in The Black Phone, one of the best horror films of the last few years. In 1978, a serial killer known as The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) is kidnapping and murdering children with impunity. Finney (Mason Thames) is The Grabber’s latest victim, but he has something that the previous victims did not: A disconnected black phone that lets Finney speak with the ghosts of The Grabber’s previous victims.

Meanwhile, Finney’s sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) experiences psychic visions that may lead to her brother. But even with the supernatural assist, Finney is in grave danger and his time is running out.

Watch The Black Phone on Peacock.

Halloween (2018)

Halloween may share the name of the original film, but it’s actually a sequel to the 1978 movie that completely ignores all of the other sequels that preceded it. In this new continuity, Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) has been imprisoned for 40 years, and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) never got over her ordeal at his hands. Laurie’s single-minded determination to prepare for Michael’s return alienated her daughter, Karen Nelson (Judy Greer), although Karen’s daughter, Allyson Nelson (Andi Matichak), tries to maintain ties to her grandmother.

Laurie’s paranoia is proven to be correct when Michael escapes from a mental institution and goes on a new killing spree. Now, the fight against Michael will come down to three generations of Strode women who unite to stop him. And Michael never goes down without drawing first blood.

Watch Halloween on Peacock.

