 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 best horror movies on Peacock to watch this Halloween

Blair Marnell
By

Peacock is going all-in on Halloween Horror in the month of October. The spooky lineup includes the classic Universal Monsters films, the new release Five Nights At Freddy’s, and an assortment of other titles. There are so many options that we had trouble narrowing them down to the three best horror movies on Peacock.

We ultimately decided to pick one of the Halloween movies, because how could we not? The other two include a very disturbing thriller and a mystery that borders on sci-fi. These are the three best horror movies on Peacock to watch this Halloween.

Recommended Videos

Honeymoon (2014)

Rose Leslie in Honeymoon.
Magnolia Pictures

Game of Thrones‘ Rose Leslie co-headlines Honeymoon as Bea, the new wife of Paul (Harry Treadaway). The newlyweds are enjoying their honeymoon together at a remote cabin in the Canadian woods until Bea inexplicably goes missing. Paul finds Bea naked in a field, and she claims that she must have sleepwalked.

Related

However, there’s clearly more to Bea’s story than she told her husband. After Paul gets Bea back to the cabin, he’s disturbed by gaps in her memory and changes in her personality. Is the Bea who returned truly Paul’s wife? Or is there a stranger in her place?

Watch Honeymoon on Peacock.

The Black Phone (2022)

Ethan Hawke in The Black Phone.
Universal Pictures

There’s some real stranger danger in The Black Phone, one of the best horror films of the last few years. In 1978, a serial killer known as The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) is kidnapping and murdering children with impunity. Finney (Mason Thames) is The Grabber’s latest victim, but he has something that the previous victims did not: A disconnected black phone that lets Finney speak with the ghosts of The Grabber’s previous victims.

Meanwhile, Finney’s sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) experiences psychic visions that may lead to her brother. But even with the supernatural assist, Finney is in grave danger and his time is running out.

Watch The Black Phone on Peacock.

Halloween (2018)

James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers in Halloween.
Universal Pictures

Halloween may share the name of the original film, but it’s actually a sequel to the 1978 movie that completely ignores all of the other sequels that preceded it. In this new continuity, Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) has been imprisoned for 40 years, and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) never got over her ordeal at his hands. Laurie’s single-minded determination to prepare for Michael’s return alienated her daughter, Karen Nelson (Judy Greer), although Karen’s daughter, Allyson Nelson (Andi Matichak), tries to maintain ties to her grandmother.

Laurie’s paranoia is proven to be correct when Michael escapes from a mental institution and goes on a new killing spree. Now, the fight against Michael will come down to three generations of Strode women who unite to stop him. And Michael never goes down without drawing first blood.

Watch Halloween on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 best horror movies on Prime Video to watch this Halloween
Lorna Raver and Alison Lohman in Drag Me To Hell.

October 31st is less than a week away, but you don't need overnight delivery from Amazon Prime to give you a Halloween treat. Amazon Prime Video already has you covered with a selection of the best horror movies that you can stream.

Our picks for this list include what maybe Sam Raimi's final horror flick, a classic from the '80s, and a Prime Video original film that only recently premiered. These are the three best horror movies on Prime Video to watch this Halloween.
Drag Me To Hell (2009)

Read more
Stop! And watch these 3 movies leaving Netflix by November 1
Jim Carrey pulls back on a boys face in Liar Liar.

With November rapidly approaching, Netflix will soon part ways with several films from its library. Many popular movies will be saying goodbye to the streamer next month, including Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Reservoir Dogs, and Cliffhanger.

However, there is still time to watch those and other departing movies. Below, we listed three films that will be leaving Netflix at the end of October. Our selections include an iconic Batman adaptation, a charming action rom-com, and a 1990s comedy. Remember: November 1 is the last day to watch these films on Netflix.
The Dark Knight (2008)

Read more
3 horror movies on Freevee you should watch this Halloween
Daniel Radcliffe in Horns.

While Amazon Freevee does have an impressive lineup of action movies and dramas, its horror lineup is largely underwhelming. Who knew that Gingerdead Man vs. Evil Bong was a real movie? Or that Evil Bong had at least two movies of her own, both of which are on Freevee if you dare to watch them.

Those aren't the kind of titles that we'll ever recommend here at DT. Instead, we've chosen one of the most influential horror films of all time, Daniel Radcliffe's escape from the shadow of Harry Potter, and the beginning of a modern werewolf trilogy. These are the three horror movies on Freevee that you should watch in October.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Read more