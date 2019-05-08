Digital Trends
Gaming

Get a PSVR and Five Nights at Freddy’s with New Bundle Deals at Walmart

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Walmart PSVR Playstation VR bundle deal Trover Saves the Universe

If you’re hoping to add to your virtual reality HMD collection or are making your first leap, one of the more accessible options is getting a couple of new bundles. The PSVR headset is being paired up with some of the top tier new virtual reality experiences coming to PS4 in Blood & Truth, Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted, Trover Saves the Universe!, and Everybody’s Golf VR in two different bundles that you can purchase at Walmart. The two bundles, which are $350 and $300, give you everything you need to start your immersive dive into gaming on the PlayStation 4.

New PSVR Bundles at Walmart

Each one of the bundles comes with the four-star rated PSVR HMD, the PlayStation Camera for tracking purposes, and a VR demo disc featuring Moss, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and Thumper.

The bundle that includes Everybody’s Gold VR and Blood & Truth also comes with two PlayStation Move Motion controllers, which is why that particular bundle is $50 more. Both bundles are available for pre-order and release at the end of May. When you grab one of these bundles you’re getting some of the most highly anticipated VR games around, but you can check out our list of the best virtual reality games for PlayStation VR to round out your library in the future.

PlayStation VR w/ Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf VR – $350

  • PS VR HMD
  • PlayStation Camera
  • PS VR Demo Disc
  • Two PlayStation Move Motion controllers
  • Blood & Truth Blu-Ray Disc and Everybody’s Golf VR digital game voucher

Blood & Truth casts the player as an action hero fighting and shooting through the London underworld with an original orchestral score playing in the background. Once you’re done dodging bullets, you can wind things down and take your VR gaming to the golf course. Everybody’s Golf VR features three courses and a practice space so you can work on your swing. This bundle releases on May 28.

Walmart PSVR Playstation VR bundle deal

PlayStation VR w/ Trover Saves the Universe! and Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted – $300

  • PS VR HMD
  • PlayStation Camera
  • PS VR Demo Disc
  • Trover Saves the Universe! and Five Night at Freddy’s digital game vouchers

Trover Saves the Universe! is a virtual reality experience from the co-creator of Rick and Morty. It’s an end-of-the-world comedy tale that fans of Justin Roiland will surely enjoy. Once you’ve laughed to the point of bursting, it’s time to flip things to the opposite end of the scales. Five Nights at Freddy’s has evolved from an indie hit to a long-running franchise that may get a film adaptation and Help Wanted puts a VR spin on the series’ frightening animatronics. This bundle releases on May 31.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to connect your phone to an Xbox One
Up Next

Disney Plus: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service
Smart Home

New to being a mom? Prices cut on baby monitors, sound machines for Mother’s Day

It's hard to know what to buy new moms for Mother's Day. Baby tech isn't a typical shower gift, but the added convenience, helping hand, or peace of mind from the right tech can be the best gift short of a full day at a spa.
Posted By Bruce Brown
nintendo switch deals
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for May 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best ps4 games header
Gaming

This list of PlayStation 4 exclusives puts its competitors to shame

The PlayStation 4's game library and incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best laptop deals chromebook featured
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for May 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
red dead redemption 2 xbox controller unsplash
Gaming

Microsoft could make gaming more accessible with this Xbox controller patent

Microsoft continues to invest in the experiences of differently abled players. This particular patent details an Xbox controller equipped with a Braille display and haptic paddles that can be rearranged.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
trashed 43 forza horizon 4 review 13
Gaming

Every game you can play on the go with Xbox Play Anywhere

Xbox Play Anywhere is a neat program that helps to connect the Xbox One and PC. With a single purchase, you can enjoy select games on both Xbox One and PC with cross-save, achievement syncing, and even cross-platform multiplayer.
Posted By Steven Petite
Google Stadia latency video quality research i/o 2019
Gaming

Google developer explains Stadia’s advantage over the competition

Google Stadia's product vice president took the stage during Google I/O to explain how the game streaming platform will benefit developers. He covers the workflow, cloud server options, and more.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
google unveils stadia streaming service
Gaming

Google Stadia team reveals how it’s approaching latency in gameplay

In a deep dive of the tech behind the Google Stadia platform, a few members of the team discussed latency in gameplay and the many different balancing acts the team will have to master.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
google unveils stadia streaming service gdc news stage
Gaming

Will Project xCloud beat Google Stadia in the battle of game-streaming services?

Google and Microsoft will each have their own game-streaming service, with tests and initial releases planned for 2019 and beyond. But when it comes down to Google Stadia or Project xCloud, which is the better choice?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nintendo nes classic mini 2018
Gaming

Got an NES Classic? Here’s how to hack it to play more than 700 games

The NES Classic is terrific for what it is, but Nintendo's discontinued device remains limited in what it can play. Here's how to hack your miniature console and render it compatible with more than 700 games.
Posted By Will Nicol
Gaming

Xbox's app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox allows you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apple video streaming service show time event news arcade 2019
Gaming

From offline support to confirmed games, here's what we know about Apple Arcade

Apple is planning to launch its own game subscription service called Apple Arcade in late 2019. Here's what we know about Apple Arcade, including the confirmed games for the program.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to connect an Xbos 360 controller to a PC
Gaming

How to connect your Xbox 360 controller to a PC quickly and easily

If you're tired of using a typical keyboard and mouse while PC gaming, we put together a guide to teach you how to connect an Xbox 360 controller to a PC. Whether wired or wireless, DT has you covered.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ps4, game console, Sony
Gaming

DualShock 4 is one of the best controllers ever, and you can use it with a PC

Sony's DualShock 4 controller has become a fan favorite, and some people want to use it with a PC. Here's how to connect a PS4 controller to your PC and start using it, either with an official adapter or unofficial software.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin