Get a PSVR and Five Nights at Freddy’s with New Bundle Deals at Walmart

If you’re hoping to add to your virtual reality HMD collection or are making your first leap, one of the more accessible options is getting a couple of new bundles. The PSVR headset is being paired up with some of the top tier new virtual reality experiences coming to PS4 in Blood & Truth, Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted, Trover Saves the Universe!, and Everybody’s Golf VR in two different bundles that you can purchase at Walmart. The two bundles, which are $350 and $300, give you everything you need to start your immersive dive into gaming on the PlayStation 4.

New PSVR Bundles at Walmart

Each one of the bundles comes with the four-star rated PSVR HMD, the PlayStation Camera for tracking purposes, and a VR demo disc featuring Moss, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and Thumper.

The bundle that includes Everybody’s Gold VR and Blood & Truth also comes with two PlayStation Move Motion controllers, which is why that particular bundle is $50 more. Both bundles are available for pre-order and release at the end of May. When you grab one of these bundles you’re getting some of the most highly anticipated VR games around, but you can check out our list of the best virtual reality games for PlayStation VR to round out your library in the future.

PlayStation VR w/ Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf VR – $350

PS VR HMD

PlayStation Camera

PS VR Demo Disc

Two PlayStation Move Motion controllers

Blood & Truth Blu-Ray Disc and Everybody’s Golf VR digital game voucher

Blood & Truth casts the player as an action hero fighting and shooting through the London underworld with an original orchestral score playing in the background. Once you’re done dodging bullets, you can wind things down and take your VR gaming to the golf course. Everybody’s Golf VR features three courses and a practice space so you can work on your swing. This bundle releases on May 28.

PlayStation VR w/ Trover Saves the Universe! and Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted – $300

PS VR HMD

PlayStation Camera

PS VR Demo Disc

Trover Saves the Universe! and Five Night at Freddy’s digital game vouchers

Trover Saves the Universe! is a virtual reality experience from the co-creator of Rick and Morty. It’s an end-of-the-world comedy tale that fans of Justin Roiland will surely enjoy. Once you’ve laughed to the point of bursting, it’s time to flip things to the opposite end of the scales. Five Nights at Freddy’s has evolved from an indie hit to a long-running franchise that may get a film adaptation and Help Wanted puts a VR spin on the series’ frightening animatronics. This bundle releases on May 31.