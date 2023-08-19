The dog days of summer have arrived, quite literally. Universal Pictures is unleashing the hounds in its new raunchy and R-rated comedy, Strays, which was produced by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘s Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The film stars Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx as a pair of mutts named Reggie and Bug, respectively.

Frequent Lord and Miller collaborator Will Forte portrays Doug, the type of guy who should never own animals. For one thing, Doug hates animals and he resents owning Reggie, which is why he simply abandons his dog to a life on the streets. Fortunately for Reggie, he makes fast friends with Bug, a Boston Terrier who has his own crew of dogs including an Australian Shepherd called Maggie (Isla Fisher), and Hunter (Randall Park), a Great Dane who was trained to be a therapy dog. With Reggie at their side, these dogs decide to make Doug regret the day he decided to mistreat an animal. And they will get their revenge on Doug in any way that they can.

Strays also features Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Rob Riggle, Brett Gelman, Jamie Demetriou, Sofía Vergara, and Dennis Quaid, who will appear as a fictionalized version of himself. Josh Greenbaum directed the film from a script by Dan Perrault. Now it’s time to answer your burning question about whether you can stream Strays right now.

Is Strays streaming?

No, not yet. Although Universal Pictures has been known to experiment with simultaneous releases in theaters and streaming, Strays is getting a theatrical run before going digital. But this film could face a tough test ahead. The Barbenheimer phenomenon has died down, but not even Universal’s Dracula-adjacent horror movie, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, was able to crack the top four last weekend.

Strays is essentially adult-oriented counterprogramming to this week’s big release, Blue Beetle. And even that movie is going to have its work cut out for it to find a place in this crowded box office. Hopefully, there’s room at the kennel for Strays as well.

Will Strays be available to stream at home?

Yes, as a Universal Pictures release, Strays is destined to end up on Peacock. Its reception at the box office will determine how quickly this happens. If Strays is shut out of the top 5, then it may be streaming as soon as next month. Additionally, Universal’s deal with Amazon means that Strays may also show up on Prime Video within a few months of its premiere on Peacock.

Strays is currently in theaters.

