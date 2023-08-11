 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Reviews

The Last Voyage of the Demeter review: Dracula by way of Alien

A.A. Dowd
By
Dracula surveys his prey from above the deck of the ship
The Last Voyage of the Demeter review: Dracula by way of Alien
Score Details
“It's B-movie pulp executed with just the right amount of Masterpiece Theatre classiness — a refined monster mash.”
Pros
  • Not just the same old Dracula movie
  • Nifty creature effects
  • A strong cast
Cons
  • Thin characters
  • Uneven CGI
  • Bring back celluloid, please

Bram Stoker devoted fewer than 2,000 words to the bleak fate of the Demeter, the merchant vessel Count Dracula sneaks aboard to get from his castle in Transylvania to the streets of London. And yet the spooky fatalism and mounting paranoia of that interlude — a chapter within a chapter, presented as the increasingly alarmed and oddly spaced entries of the captain’s log — have endured in the imagination of readers. Naturally, some of the many movies adapted from Stoker’s epistolary 1897 novel have lavishly visualized the vampire’s massacre at sea, albeit usually in miniature: a single scene of rain and panic in the Bela Lugosi and Frank Langella versions, the queasy fever-dream montage of Francis Ford Coppola’s opulent take.

With The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Norwegian monster-movie specialist André Øvredal makes a full meal out of those few creepy pages; for once, Stoker’s transitional interlude has been retold over hours rather than mere minutes. Swaddling a grim creature feature in the trappings of period-piece respectability, Demeter is high-meets-low horror in the vintage spirit of the British production house Hammer, whose own Dracula adaptation, incidentally, omitted the events aboard the ship. Øvredal has also made the kind of midbudget Hollywood monster movie that seems to now survive only far from the daylight of studio expectation, in the shadowy underbelly of the August release calendar.

A creature stalks a man in the rain in The Last Voyage of the Demeter.
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

An ominous epigraph and the opening-scene discovery of an empty ship wrecked against the rocks of England immediately set the forecast to “abandon all hope.” Flashing back a few weeks from this point, Øvredal wastes little time on dry Romanian land, quickly placing a motley crew of thickly accented sailors under the command of Captain Elliot (Liam Cunningham, bringing the stage-actor dignity he once lent Game of Thrones) and his first mate, Wojchek (ace character actor David Dastmalchian).

The script by Bragi Schut Jr. and Zak Olkewicz, drafts of which have been kicking around Hollywood since the Coppola movie was still in production, makes a few significant additions to the passenger manifest. They include a sharp boy (Woody Norman), as well as the Demeter’s newly invented protagonist, Clemens (Corey Hawkins), a doctor whose presence aboard the ship — and backstory of discriminatory hardship — feels like a deliberate attempt to steer away from the allegorical racism many have read in Stoker’s story.

Corey Hawkins and Aisling Franciosi look concerned on deck.
Corey Hawkins and Aisling Franciosi in The Last Voyage of the Demeter Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

The downward spiral of missing persons and strange occurrences commences with the discovery of an apparent stowaway: a young woman, played by The Nightingale‘s Aisling Franciosi, who whispers warnings of the monster who preyed on her village. Demeter‘s Dracula is not of the dashingly regal variety popularized by Lugosi and Christopher Lee. He’s more bat than man — a cadaverous, mostly nonverbal bloodsucker who bears more than a passing resemblance to Max Schreck’s verminous Count Orlok in the first and still best of Dracula adaptations, the unauthorized Nosferatu. There’s also a touch of Pumpkinhead, that great practical Stan Winston beastie of ’80s cult horror, in the close-ups of the count’s grotesque, inhuman smile.

With its rising body count on a damned vessel, Demeter has more in common with Alien than any previous vehicle for literature’s most famous vampire. Øvredal, who made the nifty YA adaptation Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and the slow-burn morgue creepshow The Autopsy of Jane Doe, knows just how clear a view of his unholy star attraction he should provide at any given moment. Still, there are times when it’s hard not to wish this were a film of a different era before movie monsters moved at computer-generated speed and any creaky old board of a mighty ship looked creakier through the textured scrim of celluloid. To his credit, Øvredal does sometimes lean into the digital uncanniness to good effect: Shots of the ship emerging from fog and storm have a painterly grandeur.

The cast is mostly excellent, and the dialogue has a periodic gallows-humor elegance: “A boat without rats,” sighs one crewmate in the absence of rodent chatter. “Such a thing is against nature.” One might wish the characters were a little richer, a little less stock. The script defines them largely in broad strokes, bellowing about hell, fate, and their respective creeds under the shadow of certain death. Then again, this is not material that cries out for psychological complexity. It’s B-movie pulp executed with just the right amount of Masterpiece Theatre classiness — a refined monster mash.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter | Official Trailer

In all truth, the power of the Demeter passage probably always lay in the subjective withholding of information, in how little it actually describes. Telling the tale only through the reflections of the captain, whose distress steadily grew with each new dated entry, encouraged readers to let their imaginations run wild and fill in the gaps of the report. Whatever seafaring horror our minds could conjure would probably be scarier than anything in The Last Voyage of the Demeter. Nonetheless, it’s not unwelcome, this committed act of elaborative adaptation — especially after a century of big-screen trips to that same looming castle on the cliff. Are there more untapped veins of Dracula? Renfield’s stay in the madhouse could make for a pretty good movie, too.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter opens in theaters everywhere Friday, August 11. For more of A.A. Dowd’s writing, please visit his Authory page.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
A.A. Dowd
A.A. Dowd
Writer
A.A. Dowd, or Alex to his friends, is a writer and editor based in Chicago. He has held staff positions at The A.V. Club and…
10 cool things to know about Ben Affleck’s canceled Batman movie
Batman looking up in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

Before director Matt Reeves introduced a new vision of Gotham City in The Batman, Ben Affleck was set to helm the film based on a script he wrote centered around his version of Bruce Wayne in the DC Extended Universe. But as Affleck dealt with health issues and lost interest in directing the project and playing Batman, Reeves, and Warner Bros. continued steering in a different direction until an entirely new cinematic universe came to fruition with Robert Pattinson playing the Dark Knight.

Though the final cut of The Batman is arguably one of the best films about the Caped Crusader, many "Snyderverse" fans can't stop wanting to see what could've been. And while Affleck seems happy and healthy, having hung up his cape and cowl, one can't help but want to see his canceled film based on the many cool things that have been revealed over the years.
Deathstroke is the villain

Read more
Disney already knows if you’re sharing your streaming account
The Disney World castle as seen in the Disney+ streaming app.

Along with a number of price increases, the other big news to come out of Disney's (fiscal) third-quarter earnings report was that the company is taking a serious look at account sharing — password sharing, if you will — and will begin to crack down on it in 2024.

In other words, it's going to do what Netflix has done, and it's time to pay up. But we don't yet know exactly what that will look like.

Read more
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in August
Two coast guard swimmers stand in front of each other and converse in The Guardian.

Ever since Disney acquired Fox, Hulu's film library has seen the added benefits of hosting movies from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. Hulu also offers films from WarnerMedia so users can stream Warner Bros. hits like Dune and others on the service.

Aside from the blockbusters and marquee productions, Hulu has an excellent crop of underrated films available to stream in August. Because of the many selections, we narrowed the pool down to three, so feel free to scroll through our decisions below.
The Guardian (2006)

Read more