 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Dracula strikes in first trailer for The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Blair Marnell
By

In retrospect, Universal Pictures may have made a mistake by releasing two Dracula-themed movies in the same year. While Renfield is coming out this week with a very comedic take on Dracula (and Nicolas Cage in that role), the upcoming horror flick The Last Voyage of the Demeter has a completely different tone. And if the first trailer is any indication, there are some genuine scares ahead.

The story is inspired by a single chapter of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, in which the captain of the Demeter shared his account of the disappearance of his crew, one by one, until only he remained to keep the ship on course for England. In the movie, Game of Thrones’ Liam Cunningham plays the captain of the doomed vessel. However, the lead character appears to be Clemens, the ship’s doctor, played by Walking Dead veteran Corey Hawkins. Although the journey initially appears to be routine, the crew soon realizes that they are being stalked by a darkness aboard the ship.

Corey Hawkins and Liam Cunningham in The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Aisling Franciosi’s Anna is the lone woman on the ship, and if she’s not careful, she may end up as one of Dracula’s brides. Everyone else is cattle to the Prince of Darkness.

Related

Although he is only seen in vampire form in the trailer, Javier Botet co-stars as Dracula. The other cast members include David Dastmalchian, Jon Jon Briones, Stefan Kapičić, Nikolai Nikolaeff, Woody Norman, Martin Furulund, Chris Walley, and Nicolo Pasetti as Deputy Hirsch.

Related Videos

André Øvredal directed the film from a script by Bragi F. Schut and Zak Olkewicz. The Last Voyage of the Demeter will dock at theaters on Friday, August 11.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The Me Too movement begins in the first trailer for She Said
Carey Mulligan as Megan Twohey in She Said.

For decades, Harvey Weinstein was one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood. He was also notorious for sexually harassing and assaulting women even before his victims began breaking their silence. In 2017, Weinstein was exposed through a series of news stories in which women defied their nondisclosure agreements to expose his actions and crimes.

She Said | Official Trailer

Read more
Orphan: First Kill’s new trailer reveals Esther’s origin
Isabelle Fuhrman in Orphan: First Kill.

This summer, Esther's back. Well, sort of. The deceptively youthful face who launched numerous memes made her debut in Orphan, the 2009 thriller starring Isabelle Fuhrman in the title role. Despite her childlike appearance, Esther is both a cold-blooded killer and a fully adult woman whose body suffers from hypopituitarism.

Esther was 33 in the original film, and Fuhrman is only 25, which means she's still young enough to portray Esther in the new prequel film, Orphan: First Kill. As you can see in the trailer below, First Kill may be a bit of a misnomer. Esther already seems to be very well-acquainted with the art of murder.

Read more
Everyone’s a suspect in first trailer for See How They Run
Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell in See How They Run.

Sometimes it seems like all of the most interesting movies are skipping theaters entirely. Even the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is going directly to Netflix. But this fall, there's at least one murder mystery/comedy that is still coming to theaters: Searchlight Pictures' See How They Run. Since Searchlight falls under Disney's 20th Century Studios banner, this film could have easily been sent straight to Hulu. But once you see the first trailer below, you'll understand why Searchlight and Disney feel confident enough to give See How They Run a proper theatrical run.

SEE HOW THEY RUN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Read more