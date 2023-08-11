 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 Netflix movies like The Last Voyage of the Demeter you should watch

Joe Allen
By

August is often a month when the summer movie season winds down, which is why it can be the perfect time to launch a late summer horror movie. The Last Voyage of the Demeter seems to fit that bill perfectly, as it follows the crew of a ship who eventually discover that they are being picked off one by one by Dracula.

If you’ve caught The Last Voyage of the Demeter and are looking for something similar that you can watch from home, then you’re in luck. Every streaming service has great horror titles (including some focused on vampires), and that may be true of Netflix most of all. Here are three movies like The Last Voyage of the Demeter that you can catch on Netflix.

Recommended Videos

The Invitation (2022)

THE INVITATION – Official Trailer (HD)

If you know only one thing about The Last Voyage of the Demeter, it’s probably the fact that the movie imagines what would happen if Dracula found his way onto a boat. The Invitation isn’t set on a boat, but it does share a certain interest in vampires.

The movie follows a woman who loses her mother and then seeks out the only living relative she has left, a cousin. After arriving at a lush mansion at the cousin’s invitation, she begins to discover some horrifying things about the history of her family, and things completely unravel from there.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

The original Ouija movie is, to be frank, not all that great, but Origin of Evil proved to be a more than worthy sequel. When a woman in 1967 decides to improve her séance act, she inadvertently calls on actual dark spirits. When one of her daughters is possessed, she must fight to save her child and send the spirits back to the realm they came from.

Although this premise may seem fairly basic, The Midnight Club‘s Mike Flanagan’s sharp direction ensures that this movie is unsettling in ways that most horror movies never dream of being. It’s the scares that really work here, and they make the movie well worth your time if you’re at all interested in horror.

The Ritual (2017)

The Ritual | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Following a group of friends who go hiking in the Scandinavian wilderness to mourn the loss of one of their friends, The Ritual is a story of survival set against a brutal, barren landscape. When strange things begin to happen in the woods, and the friends start getting picked off one by one, the film’s characters are forced to decide whether they want to protect one another or fend for themselves.

The Ritual finds pretty consistent scares in its premise, which may feel like a riff on The Blair Witch Project, but it’s done with enough flair and originality to stake out territory that is all its own.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
The best horror movies on Netflix right now
Natalie Portman as Lena looking inside the mouth of a crocodile in the film Annihilation.

The horror genre is among the most successful, with millions of loyal fans around the world faithfully supporting it. Luckily for them, there's always something to satiate that hunger for thrills, whether in the movie theaters or at home in streaming. And few streamers have a better collection of horror movies than Netflix. Its extensive library is home to pretty much every kind of film genre, from grueling dramas to riotous comedies and terrifying horror stories that'll creep under your skin.

Indeed, Netflix’s library of horror films is a hellishly delightful curation that we wholeheartedly recommend. That collection is always changing, with new movies coming and going each month. So grab a blanket and brace yourself for an evening of screams and good, old-fashioned scares.

Read more
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
Three people stand in whitewater rafting gear in River Wild.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with nearly 240 million subscribers. And just what do those people tend to watch? In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix?

Each week, the streaming service releases a list of its 10 most-watched movies over the preceding seven days. Below, we've listed the top 10 movies in the U.S. from July 31 to August 6, along with general information about each film, such as genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more
3 Netflix movies like Talk to Me you should watch right now
A possessed Mia in "Talk to Me."

With Talk to Me scaring up a success in theaters, A24 has announced that directors Danny and Michael Philippou will return to develop a sequel to this instant classic.

To those who haven't seen it yet, the film follows teenager Mia when she and her friends communicate with the dead using a magical embalmed hand, which naturally leads to unfathomable terrors. While the world waits for the sequel to come out, audiences can pass the time with these three similar movies that are available to stream on Netflix right now.
Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Read more