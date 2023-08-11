3 Netflix movies like The Last Voyage of the Demeter you should watch

August is often a month when the summer movie season winds down, which is why it can be the perfect time to launch a late summer horror movie. The Last Voyage of the Demeter seems to fit that bill perfectly, as it follows the crew of a ship who eventually discover that they are being picked off one by one by Dracula.

If you’ve caught The Last Voyage of the Demeter and are looking for something similar that you can watch from home, then you’re in luck. Every streaming service has great horror titles (including some focused on vampires), and that may be true of Netflix most of all. Here are three movies like The Last Voyage of the Demeter that you can catch on Netflix.

The Invitation (2022)

THE INVITATION – Official Trailer (HD)

If you know only one thing about The Last Voyage of the Demeter, it’s probably the fact that the movie imagines what would happen if Dracula found his way onto a boat. The Invitation isn’t set on a boat, but it does share a certain interest in vampires.

The movie follows a woman who loses her mother and then seeks out the only living relative she has left, a cousin. After arriving at a lush mansion at the cousin’s invitation, she begins to discover some horrifying things about the history of her family, and things completely unravel from there.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

The original Ouija movie is, to be frank, not all that great, but Origin of Evil proved to be a more than worthy sequel. When a woman in 1967 decides to improve her séance act, she inadvertently calls on actual dark spirits. When one of her daughters is possessed, she must fight to save her child and send the spirits back to the realm they came from.

Although this premise may seem fairly basic, The Midnight Club‘s Mike Flanagan’s sharp direction ensures that this movie is unsettling in ways that most horror movies never dream of being. It’s the scares that really work here, and they make the movie well worth your time if you’re at all interested in horror.

The Ritual (2017)

The Ritual | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Following a group of friends who go hiking in the Scandinavian wilderness to mourn the loss of one of their friends, The Ritual is a story of survival set against a brutal, barren landscape. When strange things begin to happen in the woods, and the friends start getting picked off one by one, the film’s characters are forced to decide whether they want to protect one another or fend for themselves.

The Ritual finds pretty consistent scares in its premise, which may feel like a riff on The Blair Witch Project, but it’s done with enough flair and originality to stake out territory that is all its own.

