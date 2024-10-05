 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

If you have to watch one Disney+ movie this October, stream this one

By

When it first launched, the Disney+ movie catalog included a strange assortment of titles. There were all of the animated classics, as well as plenty of Star Wars and Marvel content, but unlike streamers like Netflix and Max, the assortment of titles didn’t seem to be quite as random, or really offer something for everyone.

Recommended Videos

Thankfully, in the years since, the streamer has diversified the kinds of titles available thanks to its Hulu integration, and now, you can catch all kinds of genres on the streamer. If you’re looking for one movie to watch this October, though, you should watch The First Omen. This horror prequel is the perfect Halloween pick, and it will also leave you riveted. Here are three reasons you should check it out.

Related

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

It’s the best kind of prequel

The First Omen is ostensibly a prequel to The Omen, and it does check many of the boxes of a typical prequel. If you’re watching the movie and have never seen The Omen, though, you don’t really lose much.

The film tells the story of a young nun who begins to question her faith after discovering a sinister conspiracy buried inside the Catholic church that involves giving birth to the antichrist to bring people back to religion. That horrific premise, and the movie’s general cynicism about religion, gives the movie weight that has nothing to do with its status as a prequel.

It features a revelatory performance from Nell Tiger Free

Nell Tiger Free in The First Omen Movie.
20th Century Studios

The entire cast of The First Omen is excellent, but Nell Tiger Free is in a class by herself in the central role. As Margaret, the nun uncovering this conspiracy, she manages to create a character who feels real, and who uncovers genuinely startling revelations about the world she believed she was inhabiting.

It can be difficult to play a good person, but Free manages to do exactly that, creating a compelling heroine who wants nothing more than to do what is right, and is finding herself stymied by the very organization she believed in more than anything else.

It’s terrifying without leaning in to horror conventions

Nell Tiger Free in The First Omen
20th Century Studios

Directing an effective horror movie can be done in dozens of different ways, but the hardest task for every horror movie is to do something that feels not just scary but genuinely unsettling. Director Arkasha Stevenson manages to do exactly that, chronicling Margaret as she uncovers dark forces and realizes that the young girls who have been convinced of their own evil are being manipulated by those around them.

There is plenty of horrific, supernatural stuff at work in The First Omen, but some of the film’s darkest and most upsetting moments come when Margaret discovers what the people around her are willing to do.

The First Omen is streaming on Disney+ via the Hulu bundle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (October 2024)
The cast of It: Chapter 2 stand next to each other in a line.

The first week of the month generally means a refresh for the list of the most popular movies on Netflix. Once Netflix subscribers have access to a new batch of movies, their impact is almost immediate. This week's assent up that list of It: Chapter Two and Escape Plan is a prime example of that. The former is a rare blockbuster horror film, while the latter has two of the top action stars of all time teaming up together.

Because it's October, there will be more horror movies this month than usual. Thankfully, Netflix still has a wide selection of films to choose from. Find the rest of the best movies on Netflix below. We update this list every Friday so you'll always have fresh options when planning your weekend movie nights.

Read more
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (October 2024)
Zendaya leans back seductively in Challengers.

It's unfortunate that Amazon Prime Video kept everyone waiting this month before finally revealing what's new on Amazon Prime. The good news for subscribers is that there are a lot of new movies to watch this month, including Challengers, a romantic drama starring Zendaya that debuted in theaters earlier this year. Prime Video also recently debuted a new crime drama, Killer Heat, which has already placed on Amazon's list of the top 10 movies on Prime Video.

Last month's new arrivals are also still available on Prime Video, including Everybody Wants Some!!, Collette, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. You can find these films and the rest of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video below. We update this list every Friday morning so you can stay on top of the newest arrivals.

Read more
If you have to watch one Netflix show this October, stream this one
Callie and Shauna leaning against the car talking in a scene from Yellowjackets.

Most of the new additions to Netflix in October are film-related, with few exceptions. There are new seasons of Heartstopper and The Lincoln Lawyer, both of which are homegrown hits for Netflix. S.W.A.T. season 7 is also coming to Netflix this week, and that's a proven performer. But the choice for the one Netflix show that you have to watch in October was easy to make. It's Yellowjackets.

Showtime debuted Yellowjackets in 2021, and it quickly became the premium cable channel's biggest original series in years. The show follows a girls high school soccer team, most of whom live through a crash-landing in the wilderness before they have to make some tough choices in order to survive. It's hard not to see the influence of Lost on this series, especially since it features flash-forwards to the surviving women's lives in the present. Unsurprisingly, Yellowjackets is now one of the most popular shows on Netflix, and we're sharing the reasons why it should be your next series to watch.

Read more