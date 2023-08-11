 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter streaming?

Blair Marnell
By

For the second time this year, Dracula is back on the big screen in The Last Voyage of the Demeter. And rest assured, this is not the same comedic take on the lord of the vampires that was featured in Renfield earlier this year. This is old-school Dracula, the monster who made Bram Stoker’s novel one of the most enduring horror stories of all time.

Bragi Schut Jr. and Zak Olkewicz’s script is based on The Captain’s Log, a single chapter from Stoker’s Dracula. Game of Thrones veteran Liam Cunningham is portraying Captain Elliot in the film, while The Walking Dead veteran Corey Hawkins portrays the ship’s doctor, Clemens. Aisling Franciosi c0-stars as Anna, with David Dastmalchian as Wojchek, and Javier Botet as Dracula. The rest of the cast includes Woody Norman, Jon Jon Briones, Stefan Kapičić, Nikolai Nikolaeff, Martin Furulund, Chris Walley, Nicolo Pasetti, and Sally Reeve.

Recommended Videos

André Øvredal directed The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which is now out in theaters. And now, we’ll answer your burning question about whether you can stream it.

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter streaming?

A creature stalks a man in the rain in The Last Voyage of the Demeter.
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

No, not yet. But given the crowded state of the current box office, The Last Voyage of the Demeter may have worked better with a different arrival date. Barbie remained in first place last weekend, with Meg 2: The Trench, Oppenheimer, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem taking up the second, third, and fourth slots, respectively. While all four films will likely finish with lower numbers this weekend, The Last Voyage of the Demeter will have to seriously outperform expectations in order to crack the top four.

For a relatively low-budget horror movie, those conditions aren’t exactly ideal. And if The Last Voyage of the Demeter can’t overcome these rocky waters at the box office, then its stay in theaters may be very short.

Will The Last Voyage of the Demeter be available to stream at home?

Corey Hawkins and Liam Cunningham in The Last Voyage of the Demeter.
Universal Pictures

Yes, and it will possibly stream as soon as September unless The Last Voyage of the Demeter can overcome the significant obstacles in front of it. And since this is a Universal Pictures movie, that means The Last Voyage of the Demeter will have a streaming home on Peacock just in time to be one of the featured horror selections in October.

If you aren’t a Peacock subscriber, then you may want to check out Amazon Prime Video as well. Universal’s deal with Prime Video has recent films like Nope and Renfield moonlighting on Amazon’s platform. So it’s only a matter of time before The Last Voyage of the Demeter pulls into port at Prime Video as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Universal drops a new preview for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer
Cillian Murphy as Robert J. Oppenheimer looking down in Oppenheimer.

Over the past two decades, Christopher Nolan has established himself as one of the top directors in Hollywood. Tenet notwithstanding, Nolan has delivered hit after hit, to the point where his movies have become events unto themselves, even a decade plus after he wrapped up his Dark Knight trilogy.

Next week, Nolan returns to theaters with Oppenheimer, which is based on the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the father of the Atomic Bomb. But in a newly released preview from Universal Pictures, it's clear that Oppenheimer goes beyond that point to explore the beginning of the nuclear arms race.

Read more
The Last of Us lands 24 Emmy Award nominations
Joel and Ellie look at the camera in The Last of Us.

HBO has traditionally had a lot of success at the Emmy Awards, and this year's nominations suggest that the premium cable channel will have another big night this year. HBO's The Last of Us was second among all shows with 24 nominations including Best Drama. It was second only to HBO's Succession, which had 27 nominations. Succession and The Last of Us will face off against two other HBO series in the Best Drama category: House of the Dragon and The White Lotus. Yellowjackets, Better Call Saul, Andor, and The Crown round out the Best Drama nominees.

For Best Actor in a Drama, The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal will go up against Succession's Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, and The Old Man's Jeff Bridges. The nominees for Best Actress in a Drama are Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, Keri Russell for The Diplomat, Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters, and Sarah Snook from Succession.

Read more
Is Insidious: The Red Door streaming?
A demon opens its mouth in Insidious: The Red Door.

For the first time in five years, there's a new installment of the Insidious franchise. Patrick Wilson, one of the stars of the first two films, has returned for Insidious: The Red Door, which also marks his theatrical debut as a director. And this time, Wilson's character, Josh Lambert, can't run away from his very literal demons any longer.

Also returning from the first two Insidious films are Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor, and Lin Shaye, with Hiam Abbass, Sinclair Daniel, Peter Dager, and Jarquez McClendon in supporting roles. Leigh Whannell the writer of the original Insidious, co-wrote the script for The Red Door with Scott Teems.

Read more