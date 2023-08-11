For the second time this year, Dracula is back on the big screen in The Last Voyage of the Demeter. And rest assured, this is not the same comedic take on the lord of the vampires that was featured in Renfield earlier this year. This is old-school Dracula, the monster who made Bram Stoker’s novel one of the most enduring horror stories of all time.

Bragi Schut Jr. and Zak Olkewicz’s script is based on The Captain’s Log, a single chapter from Stoker’s Dracula. Game of Thrones veteran Liam Cunningham is portraying Captain Elliot in the film, while The Walking Dead veteran Corey Hawkins portrays the ship’s doctor, Clemens. Aisling Franciosi c0-stars as Anna, with David Dastmalchian as Wojchek, and Javier Botet as Dracula. The rest of the cast includes Woody Norman, Jon Jon Briones, Stefan Kapičić, Nikolai Nikolaeff, Martin Furulund, Chris Walley, Nicolo Pasetti, and Sally Reeve.

André Øvredal directed The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which is now out in theaters. And now, we’ll answer your burning question about whether you can stream it.

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter streaming?

No, not yet. But given the crowded state of the current box office, The Last Voyage of the Demeter may have worked better with a different arrival date. Barbie remained in first place last weekend, with Meg 2: The Trench, Oppenheimer, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem taking up the second, third, and fourth slots, respectively. While all four films will likely finish with lower numbers this weekend, The Last Voyage of the Demeter will have to seriously outperform expectations in order to crack the top four.

For a relatively low-budget horror movie, those conditions aren’t exactly ideal. And if The Last Voyage of the Demeter can’t overcome these rocky waters at the box office, then its stay in theaters may be very short.

Will The Last Voyage of the Demeter be available to stream at home?

Yes, and it will possibly stream as soon as September unless The Last Voyage of the Demeter can overcome the significant obstacles in front of it. And since this is a Universal Pictures movie, that means The Last Voyage of the Demeter will have a streaming home on Peacock just in time to be one of the featured horror selections in October.

If you aren’t a Peacock subscriber, then you may want to check out Amazon Prime Video as well. Universal’s deal with Prime Video has recent films like Nope and Renfield moonlighting on Amazon’s platform. So it’s only a matter of time before The Last Voyage of the Demeter pulls into port at Prime Video as well.

