 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 great Hulu movies to watch on Valentine’s Day

Dan Girolamo
By
A man and a woman embrace in Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Warner Bros.

The most polarizing holiday of the year is arguably Valentine’s Day. Whether you have, want, or dismiss love, there’s no avoiding the festivities. One of the easiest ways to celebrate is to watch a movie. It’s the perfect activity for singles or couples because of its accessibility and convenience.

Hulu has an entire section dedicated to romance films that range from dramas and comedies to young adult sagas and coming-of-age tales. Below are three great Hulu movies to watch on Valentine’s Day. Our picks include a beloved adaption of a novel, a rom-com centered around a date doctor, and an ensemble comedy about the highs and lows of love.

Recommended Videos

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

A man and a woman look at each other in Crazy Rich Asians.
Warner Bros.

NYU professor Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) is excited to travel with her boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding. Upon arrival, Rachel learns that her humble and sweet boyfriend comes from one of the wealthiest families in Asia. The Youngs are like royalty, making Nick one of the top bachelors in Singapore.

Related

Despite his faithfulness to Rachel, Nick can’t control his family or friends, who believe Rachel is in this relationship for money. Winning over Nick’s relatives will be tough. However, convincing his disapproving mother (Michelle Yeoh) that she’s good enough for her son may be impossible. Backed by a historic cast, Crazy Rich Asians is an absolute blast and a breath of fresh air in the rom-com department.

Stream Crazy Rich Asians on Hulu.

Hitch (2005)

Two men sit on steps next to each other in Hitch.
Sony Pictures Releasing

We’ve all had a crush on someone we thought was unattainable. To win the person of your dreams, sometimes you need a little help. Enter Alex “Hitch” Hitchens (Will Smith), the dating coach who guarantees he can get any man the woman of their dreams if they follow his advice. Hitch will need all of his charm and expertise to help Albert (Kevin James), a clumsy but sweet accountant in love with his celebrity client, Allegra Cole (Amber Valletta).

Hitch has his work cut out for him, considering Albert needs a makeover and some new dance moves. While Albert surprisingly progresses with Allegra, Hitch meets his match in gossip reporter Sara Melas (Eva Mendes). Can Hitch’s tried-and-true formula work on Sara?

Stream Hitch on Hulu.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

A man and a woman stand next to each other in Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Warner Bros.

Love makes people do strange things around Valentine’s Day. Crazy, Stupid, Love perfectly captures that sentiment. The life of Cal Weaver (Steve Carell), a middle-aged man and father to three kids, comes crashing down when Emily (Julianne Moore), his wife of 20 years, asks for a divorce following her affair with a co-worker. In an attempt to cure his depression, Cal visits an upscale bar to meet women, but his whiny persona turns potential suitors away.

Luckily, the womanizing Jacob (Barbie’s Ryan Gosling) takes pity on Cal and takes him under his wing. With a new wardrobe and attitude, Cal attracts women at the bar, even though Emily remains the woman he wants. Even though Crazy, Stupid, Love came out 13 years ago, the twist halfway through the film remains as hilarious as ever. By the end of it, you will know the identity of David Lindhagen.

Stream Crazy Stupid Love on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 great sci-fi movies on Hulu you need to watch in February
An otherworldly encounter in The Abyss.

Due to the fact that February is the shortest month of the year, it's almost half over already. The good news is that you should still have more than enough time to catch our picks for the three sci-fi movies on Hulu that you need to watch in February.

Our first two picks of the month were among the best science fiction movies of the '80s, while our final choice, District 9, was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars 13 years ago. You may want to watch District 9 first because that's among the films that are leaving Hulu at the end of February. The other two will be sticking around for at least a few months.
Predator (1987)

Read more
3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February
Bilbo Baggins surrounded by others in a scene from The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Action movies have made stars out of actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Cruise, and Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 4). The genre is thrilling and fast-paced, often with exciting stunts and incredible choreography. A good action film can get your pulse racing. But the best action movies have compelling storylines to go along with all the on-screen combat.

Amazon Prime Video has a great selection of action movies, and for this month, we have highlighted three in particular that are worth checking out. One dates back to the 1980s and features an actor who became one of the biggest action stars of that decade, and who remains in the public eye today.
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey - Official Trailer 2 [HD]

Read more
The 2024 Super Bowl is over. Watch these 3 great Amazon Prime Video movies now
Kiernan Shipka crouches with a bat in Totally Killer.

We all must face the sad fact that the 2024 Super Bowl is over. The epic clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is in the record books and everyone will continue to speculate what next adventure Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will go on once the limelight is off them.

What's left to do? How about watching some good movies? Amazon Prime Video has plenty of them, from uproarious comedies to probing sci-fi films, and these three movies stand out as ideal to watch after the Super Bowl.
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Read more