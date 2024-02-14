3 great Hulu movies to watch on Valentine’s Day

The most polarizing holiday of the year is arguably Valentine’s Day. Whether you have, want, or dismiss love, there’s no avoiding the festivities. One of the easiest ways to celebrate is to watch a movie. It’s the perfect activity for singles or couples because of its accessibility and convenience.

Hulu has an entire section dedicated to romance films that range from dramas and comedies to young adult sagas and coming-of-age tales. Below are three great Hulu movies to watch on Valentine’s Day. Our picks include a beloved adaption of a novel, a rom-com centered around a date doctor, and an ensemble comedy about the highs and lows of love.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

NYU professor Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) is excited to travel with her boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding. Upon arrival, Rachel learns that her humble and sweet boyfriend comes from one of the wealthiest families in Asia. The Youngs are like royalty, making Nick one of the top bachelors in Singapore.

Despite his faithfulness to Rachel, Nick can’t control his family or friends, who believe Rachel is in this relationship for money. Winning over Nick’s relatives will be tough. However, convincing his disapproving mother (Michelle Yeoh) that she’s good enough for her son may be impossible. Backed by a historic cast, Crazy Rich Asians is an absolute blast and a breath of fresh air in the rom-com department.

Stream Crazy Rich Asians on Hulu.

Hitch (2005)

We’ve all had a crush on someone we thought was unattainable. To win the person of your dreams, sometimes you need a little help. Enter Alex “Hitch” Hitchens (Will Smith), the dating coach who guarantees he can get any man the woman of their dreams if they follow his advice. Hitch will need all of his charm and expertise to help Albert (Kevin James), a clumsy but sweet accountant in love with his celebrity client, Allegra Cole (Amber Valletta).

Hitch has his work cut out for him, considering Albert needs a makeover and some new dance moves. While Albert surprisingly progresses with Allegra, Hitch meets his match in gossip reporter Sara Melas (Eva Mendes). Can Hitch’s tried-and-true formula work on Sara?

Stream Hitch on Hulu.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Love makes people do strange things around Valentine’s Day. Crazy, Stupid, Love perfectly captures that sentiment. The life of Cal Weaver (Steve Carell), a middle-aged man and father to three kids, comes crashing down when Emily (Julianne Moore), his wife of 20 years, asks for a divorce following her affair with a co-worker. In an attempt to cure his depression, Cal visits an upscale bar to meet women, but his whiny persona turns potential suitors away.

Luckily, the womanizing Jacob (Barbie’s Ryan Gosling) takes pity on Cal and takes him under his wing. With a new wardrobe and attitude, Cal attracts women at the bar, even though Emily remains the woman he wants. Even though Crazy, Stupid, Love came out 13 years ago, the twist halfway through the film remains as hilarious as ever. By the end of it, you will know the identity of David Lindhagen.

Stream Crazy Stupid Love on Hulu.

