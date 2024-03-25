The good news for Hulu subscribers is that it’s not losing many movies at the end of March. But the films that are leaving are titles that will be missed, like Christopher Nolan’s Inception. Thankfully, the extra day in March gives movie lovers a little bit more time to catch their favorite films before they head out the door.

This month’s picks for the five movies leaving Hulu in March that you have to watch include one of the best Batman films, one of Martin Scorsese’s greatest crime flicks, Matt Damon’s action comeback, a classic romantic drama, and a severely underrated horror comedy.

Batman Begins (2005)

There aren’t many superhero movies on Hulu, which is why it’s ironic that one of DC’s top characters is on Hulu … at least until March 31s Batman Begins was the start of director Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, and it would probably be considered the best live-action Batman flick if The Dark Knight hadn’t outshined it three years later. Nolan took some liberties with the source material, but it’s largely faithful to Batman’s comic book lore in a way we hadn’t seen before.

Christian Bale steps into the role of Bruce Wayne and paves the way for his costumed alter ego by training with Henri Ducard (Liam Neeson) under the direction of Ra’s al Ghul (Ken Watanabe). When Bruce refuses to kill for al Ghul’s League of Shadows, he makes some very deadly enemies. That’s a decision that comes back to haunt Batman early in his career to clean up Gotham City. In this story, Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy) is almost an afterthought to the film’s real adversaries: inherited trauma and a criminal organization that threatens to destroy Gotham.

Watch Batman Begins on Hulu.

Goodfellas (1990)

Martin Scorsese has been directing films since 1967, but few, if any, have been greater than his 1990 crime epic Goodfellas. The story is based on the life of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), a rising star in the mafia alongside his friends, James “Jimmy” Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci). Thanks to his life of crime, Hill has just about everything that he could want, including his wife, Karen Hill (Lorraine Bracco), and a mistress on the side.

The problem Hill has is that he never knows when to stop. Yet, Hill is the portrait of restraint compared to his psychotic pal, Tommy, whose anger issues might end up getting them both killed. Even someone with Hill’s connections can only escape the consequences of his actions for so long. But that never seems to deter Hill from pushing the mob’s patience with him to its limits.

Watch Goodfellas on Hulu.

Jason Bourne (2016)

It says a lot about Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) that whenever he turns up, his former colleagues in the CIA react with fear and amazement. Although Jason Bourne was technically the fifth film in the series, it was only Damon’s fourth time out in the title role. Over a decade after Jason exposed the CIA’s assassination programs, his former ally, Nicky Parsons (Julia Stiles), reaches out to him with previously unknown information about his past.

Unfortunately for the duo, their reunion puts them directly in the crosshairs of CIA Director Robert Dewey (Tommy Lee Jones), who wants Jason silenced once and for all. Toward that end, Dewey unleashes The Asset (Vincent Cassel), an assassin who was in the same program as Jason. The Asset also has a deadly grudge against Jason, and few qualms about what he has to do in order to get his revenge.

Watch Jason Bourne on Hulu.

The Notebook (2004)

Nearly two decades before his Oscar-nominated turn in Barbie, Ryan Gosling co-headlined the romantic drama The Notebook alongside Rachel McAdams. Screen legends James Garner and Gena Rowlands both have notable roles in this adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ novel, as Garner’s Duke relates the story of Noah Calhoun (Gosling) and Allison Hamilton (McAdams).

In 1940, Noah and Allison fall in love despite the objections of her wealthy parents. But not even the outbreak of World War II can displace Allison from Noah’s heart, as he holds on to their love despite their separation. However, Allison doesn’t realize that Noah still loves her, and she makes plans to marry Lon Hammond Jr. (Jury Duty‘s James Marsden) before Noah dramatically reenters her life.

Watch The Notebook on Hulu.

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010)

The title characters of Tucker & Dale vs. Evil may look like they stepped out of Deliverance, but they’re really the good guys in this horror comedy. Tucker McGee (Resident Alien‘s Alan Tudyk) and Dale Dobson (Tyler Labine) were just trying to be friendly to Allison (Katrina Bowden) and her college friends while they were on vacation in in the woods, but they unintentionally came off as menacing.

When Tucker and Dale encounter the group again, they save Allison from drowning in a lake. This convinces Allison’s friends, including Chad (Jesse Moss), that the duo have kidnapped her. And in their well-meaning attempts to save Allison, her friends keep finding new and inventive ways to accidentally kill themselves … much to the alarm of both Tucker and Dale.

Watch Tucker and Dale vs. Evil on Hulu.

