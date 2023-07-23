Where to watch Shark Week 2023: live stream for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Quick. Someone tell Dale Doback that it’s Shark Week. Fans of the apex predators can rejoice as Shark Week 2023 returns to Discovery. Discovery’s 35th annual Shark Week will feature nearly 20 hours of entertaining and informative content dedicated to these fascinating creatures.

Who better to host Shark Week than Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa? Some of the standout programs scheduled for Shark Week 2023 include Cocaine Sharks, a look into what happens when sharks come into contact with a certain illegal white substance; Jaws vs. The Meg, an exploration of the Megalodon; and Raiders of the Lost Shark, a quest to find a colossal shark named Dutchess.

Watch Shark Week 2023 live stream on Discovery

IT'S HERE 🥳🦈 Time for sharks to become your entire personality 😉 Check out the #SharkWeek schedule and comment which night you’re most excited to sink your teeth into! Shark Week starts Sunday, July 23 on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/mGz8ZmckFq — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 12, 2023

Discovery is the home to Shark Week 2023, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 23, and runs through Saturday, July 29. The first program of Shark Week will be Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy. Watch Shark Week on Discovery on Discovery GO or through the Discovery app.

Watch Shark Week 2023 live stream on Max

If you miss the broadcast on Discovery, you can stream Shark Week content on Max. Discovery programming is now on Max due to the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia. Customers can subscribe to three plans: With Ads for $10/month or $100/year, Ad-Free for $16/month or $150/year, and Ultimate Ad-Free – $20/month or $200/year. After the union of the two companies, Max is now the home to Chopped, Dr. Pimple Popper, The Idol, and The Sopranos on one streaming service.

Watch Shark Week 2023 live stream on YouTube TV

Shark fans who subscribe to YouTube TV won’t miss their favorite week of the year as Discovery is included with the streaming service. Other notable channels include ESPN, MTV, HGTV, USA, and CBS. New customers who sign up today will only pay $65/month for the first three months. Starting month four, the price moves to $73/month. However, new subscribers can sign up for a FREE trial.

Watch Shark Week 2023 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Stream Shark Week 2023 through Hulu with Live TV. The service provides over 85 live cable channels, including Discovery, CNN, Food Network, TLC, and FX. With a $70 monthly subscription to Hulu with Live TV, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). With the $83 monthly subscription, customers will have access to Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch Shark Week 2023 live stream on FuboTV

Discovery is one of over 200 channels included with a subscription to FuboTV. Watch Shark Week 2023 on FuboTV, and then check out Paramount Network, Fox, Disney Channel, and Freeform. FuboTV features four subscription plans: Pro, $75/month; Elite, $85/month; Premiere, $95/month; and a special Latino package for $33.month. First-time subscribers can sign up for a FREE trial before fully committing.

Watch Shark Week 2023 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV offers Shark Week 2023 through Discovery. However, subscribers must purchase Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue to access Discovery. The channel is not available on Sling Orange alone. Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue cost $45/month and $60/month, respectively. For the first month, customers will receive 50% off.

Watch Shark Week 2023 live stream from abroad with a VPN

Shark Week is a beloved event across the world. However, Americans abroad during Shark Week who attempt to watch the U.S. broadcast may run into problems because of regional broadcast restrictions. A VPN aids in bypassing those restrictions. Try NordVPN, a quality VPN that offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

