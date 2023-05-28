Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Every Memorial Day brings several traditions that almost everyone experiences: the quick preparation for the beginning of the summer season, traveling to see relatives you barely know or tolerate, watching live sports while digesting unhealthy food, and trying to relax and enjoy the respite from a hard day’s work.

For some people, it’s watching a bunch of musicians gather to sing some tunes and some of their biggest pop hits. The National Memorial Day concert has been around for 30 years. The 2023 edition promises to be the best yet, with a slate of pop and country singers and established stars from the stage to the big screen coming together for a concert at the National Mall in Washington D.C. You don’t need a ticket to attend, as the event will be televised and streamed this year. But where and when can you watch it?

How can you watch the National Memorial Day concert for free?

The National Memorial Day concert is available for free for anyone who has a TV set, an antenna, and clear reception. The concert will be broadcast this year on PBS. Check your local listings for the correct channel.

Can you live stream the National Memorial Day concert for free?

Yes!

When can you watch the National Memorial Day concert?

The National Memorial Day concert will be broadcast on PBS on May 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The program is scheduled to last two hours and end around 10 p.m. ET. You can live stream the concert by clicking the button below.

How much does it cost?

Nothing! You can view the concert for free on PBS or on the PBS app.

Who will be at the the National Memorial Day concert?

A surprising amount of stars and performers from all walks of life, genres, and generations will appear at the National Memorial Day concert. The impressive guest list includes country singer Trace Adkins, Jo Dee Messina, Mary McCormack, Phillip Phillips, The War and Treaty, Broadway actress Megan Hilty, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Everly, The National Symphony Orchestra, The U.S. Army Chorus, The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The Military District of Washington, The U.S. Army Field Band, and The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants. Actors Gary Sinise, Joe Mantegna, Confess, Fletch‘s John Slattery, and S. Epatha Merkerson will also be a part of the concert.

What is the National Memorial Day concert about?

Here’s the official synopsis from PBS: “The National Memorial Day Concert honors our country’s veterans, servicemen and women and military families. The concert unites the country in remembrance and appreciation of those who gave their lives for our nation and serves those who are grieving through the mission put forward by Abraham Lincoln in his second inaugural address, ‘Let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan.’

For over 30 years, this multi-award-winning television event, featuring uplifting musical performances, documentary footage and dramatic readings, has become an American tradition and is one of PBS’ highest-rated programs. On the broadcast, celebrities share real-life stories spanning the broad history of our nation’s military conflicts, award winning musicians perform songs in tribute to our country’s true heroes and the finest performers from the United States premier military choirs and ensembles are featured.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Joint Chiefs of Staff also participate in the concert, offering their leadership perspective on the value and honor of military service and acknowledging the challenges that veterans and their families face.

