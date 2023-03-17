 Skip to main content
What time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix? Practice and race times

Andrew Morrisey
By
Two Formula 1 cars speed around a corner in a scene from season 5 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is a Formula One race with a short history but already a thrilling tradition, with intense racing action taking place in its first two years in the city of Jeddah. The events of the 2023 race, its third year running, begin today and run throughout the weekend. There will be three practices and a qualifying run before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race itself, and if you enjoy the thrill of the chase you may be wondering when each of these events will be taking place. If you’re looking to catch the F1 live stream, we’ve got all of the details on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix time, as well as tips on how to find a free Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream.

What time is Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice 1?

The unofficial Saudi Arabian Grand Prix time is today at 9:30 am ET, as this is when Practice 1 begins. You’ll be able to watch Practice 1 on ESPN2, as the sports broadcast giant is offering up some immersive F1 coverage with the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

What time is Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice 2?

Not long after Practice 1 closes out, Practice 2 will take center stage. Practice 2 begins at 1:00 pm ET today, with ESPN providing coverage on ESPNews.

What time is Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice 3?

You’ll get to catch a night of rest and recovery after Practice 2, as Practice 3 doesn’t begin until the morning of Saturday, March 18. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix time for day two’s events will begin with Practice 3, which starts at 9:30 am ET. Coverage of Practice 3 will be handled by ESPN, which is using ESPN3 as its outlet for the event.

What time is Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying?

With the three practice runs all said and done, the intensity of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will pick up significantly. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying begins at 1:00 pm ET on Saturday, March 18. ESPNews will have the coverage.

What time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The start of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race itself will likely be much awaited by the time it arrives. The official Saudi Arabian Grand Prix time is 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, March 19, with fast-paced racing action taking place throughout the afternoon. ESPN will be covering the race on its main network.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

ESPN is handling the entirety of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix broadcast, but with the events taking place over three days, and with ESPN spreading coverage across all of its networks over those three days, you may be wondering where the best place to get access to all of the race’s events will be. FuboTV is the quickest and easiest way to dive into the F1 action this weekend, as it offers ESPN and all of its networks as part of its channel lineup. This is a particularly convenient option if you don’t have access to a cable subscription, or if your cable subscription doesn’t get you access to the full suite of ESPN networks. A FuboTV free trial is even available, which new subscribers can take advantage and watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for free.

