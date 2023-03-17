 Skip to main content
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Live Stream: Watch Practice 1 and 2 for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

It’s time for the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as its events will be taking place throughout the weekend, with everything culminating in the Sunday race. Practice 1 and Practice 2 take place throughout the day on Friday, March 17, and you may be wondering how to watch the F1 live stream. ESPN networks have the coverage throughout the weekend, with Practice 1 available on ESPN2 and Practice 2 available on ESPNews. This is good news if you’re hoping to watching the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix online, as Practice 1 and Practice 2 will be available to watch on many of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve tracked down the best ways to watch, so read onward for more details.

Watch the free Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream

A pack of cars racing in Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, including Practice and Qualifying, is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language — especially when it’s free to watch at home. It’s only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe to do with a VPN.

Just install it, choose the location you wish to connect to, then fire up the broadcast. The free streams are ORF in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free F1 live stream for residents of other countries. Elsewhere, folks will need to tune in through a local broadcast partner. The race is available on ESPN in the United States, and the best way to tune in is on ESPN through fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial to new customers, so you can watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for free if it’s your first time taking the service for a spin. There are some other options available as well, including Sling TV.

Watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

One of the best places to catch Practice 1 and Practice 2 of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is FuboTV. You can get access to all of the ESPN networks with FuboTV, which will ensure you catch the entirety of the Formula 1 racing event. In addition to ESPN you’ll get access to sports networks such as FS1 and MLB Network, and the streaming platform is geared toward sports lovers, with several Fubo Sports networks included as well. A FuboTV monthly subscription starts at $75, but new subscribers are entitled to a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial, and if you sign up in time you can watch all of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for free.

Watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream is available to watch on Sling TV, an all-in-one streaming TV service that has quite a few channels to offer. There are two base plans to choose from with Sling—Sling Blue and Sling Orange—and most of the ESPN networks come with each of them. With Practice 2 of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix taking place on ESPNews, however, you will need Sling’s Sports Extra add-on to get the coverage. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, with Sports Extra being an additional $11. And while there is no Sling TV free trial available, discounts are often available to first-time subscribers.

Watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Hulu is one of the longest-tenured live TV streaming services, and one of the most popular. Its popularity comes from its huge lineup of channels, which includes the ESPN lineup of networks if you jump up to the Hulu with Live TV premium offering. It’s a good service to have if you’re looking to watch the entirety of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. There isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial available, a Hulu free trial is available to new subscribers, and both ESPN2 and ESPNews are accessible with it. This would allow you to watch both Practice 1 and Practice 2 of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for free on Hulu. A Hulu with Live TV subscription goes for $70 per month if the Hulu free trial isn’t available to you.

Watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

One of the most accessible ways to watch Practice 1 and Practice 2 of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix may be YouTube TV, as YouTube is one of the most popular videos platforms on the planet. As such, you probably already have a YouTube account, and all you have to do to get access to YouTube TV is make a few clicks. You’ll get access to all of the ESPN networks with a base subscription, and more than 100 channels in total. A 7-day YouTube TV free trial is even available to new subscribers, which would get you access to the the Practice 1 and Practice 2 live streams at no cost. A YouTube TV monthly subscription is $65, and deals are sometimes taking place.

Watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

You’re going to want a VPN if you’re traveling at the time Practice 1 and Practice 2 get started. Geographic restrictions are often in place for sporting events, and this is likely to be the case for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, especially with it being an international event. A virtual private network will allow you watch the Formula 1 racing event from anywhere as you would at home. You can easily and affordably pair one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN with a FuboTV free trial to get yourself coverage of Practice 1 and Practice 2 from anywhere in the world. A NordVPN free trial is also available, which would allow you to watch entirely at no cost.

