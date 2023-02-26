Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight card: Who’s boxing tonight?

While the two braggadocios main fighters of tonight’s boxing match are certainly causing a lot of buzz, the rest of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight card is just as exciting. In fact, many boxing fans are tuning in for the undercards rather than for Paul or Fury. It’s sure to be a fun night of intense face offs, with the potential for a couple knockouts. The fights are in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and start at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 26. Here is a breakdown of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Furry full fight card, including the boxing record for each fighter, so you know exactly what to expect when you tune in to the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream later today.

Of course the stars of the show are Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs), the provocative YouTuber the fans lover to hate, and Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), the brother of champion boxer Tyson Fury and a longtime enemy of Paul. The focus of their rivalry has been less on their physical abilities and more on their trash talking. The two have been at each others’ throats since 2021 when their first scheduled fight was cancelled. This match has been pushed back more than once, with the last one being cancelled due to Fury being barred from entering the US. That’s the main reason this fight is happening in Saudi Arabia — neutral ground. Whatever your feelings on the two may be, both are undefeated, so tensions will be high.

The biggest undercard fight of the day is arguably more important for boxing history. Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) will defend his WBC Cruiserweight Title for the third time, this one against Badou Jack (29-3-3, 16 KOs). This fight is also at the Cruiserweight class, the same as Paul vs Fury. Makabu is a heavy hitter who will likely be looking for the knockout to prove he deserves the belt. He’s only defended it twice since he scooped up the vacant belt with a win in 2020.

There are some earlier undercard fights as well with some less well-known fighters. Starting right at 2 p.m. ET, Bader Samreen (7-0-0, 0 KOs) will fight Viorel Simion (23-9-0, 9 KOs) for a lightweight bout. At 22 and 41 years of age, respectively, Simion is nearly twice as old as Samreen. Samreen is the favorite by a longshot. Next up, Muhsin Cason (10-0-0, 7 KOs) fights Taryel Jarafov (18-5-0, 17 KOs) in another cruiserweight match. Cason is looking to stand out as a promising upcoming fighter, while Jarafov looks to add another KO to his impressive knockout ratio. Finally, Ziyad Alaamayouf (1-0, 0 KOs) will face off against Ronald Martinez (2-1-1, 0 KOs) in a junior welterweight bout. The two new fighters are hoping to make a name for themselves on the world stage.

There are no preliminary fights scheduled for tonight, so you’ll see all the action when you buy the PPV. Tonight’s match is being show on ESPN+ for $50. It’s going to be a long night of interesting matchups, culminating in the long-awaited showdown between two big, boastful personalities. Like in all the best boxing movies, fights are always better when a rivalry is in the mix. Tonight’s fight card has more than one.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight card

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack (WBC Cruiserweight Title)

Ziyad Alaamayouf vs Ronnald Martinez

Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafarov

Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion

