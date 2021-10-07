How to Watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 Online in the U.S.

Millions of boxing fans around the globe are getting ready to watch Fury vs. Wilder 3, and if you’re one of them, then you’ve come to the right place. This high-stakes heavyweight trilogy bout is shaping up to the boxing event of the year and it’s not one that you want to miss. The Fury vs. Wilder live stream is a pay-per-view event, though, but there’s still time to sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 online this weekend. Then read on to see everything you need to know about this titanic matchup, and get ready to witness boxing history on Saturday night.

When is Fury vs. Wilder 3?

After multiple delays, a date was finally set for lineal heavyweight champ Tyson Fury to meet former champ Deontay Wilder in the ring for a third time. It’s all going down this Saturday, October 9, with the pay-per-view show starting at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). There are three other fights on the card aside from the 12-round main event, which we expect will begin at or before 11 p.m. ET. This is when you can expect to see Fury and Wilder do their ring walks, although the exact timing will depend on how long the three undercard bouts last.

How Much Will the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV Cost?

It shouldn’t be too surprising that a boxing event as big as this isn’t going to be a free show, and it will cost you $80 to watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 on Saturday. That’s not exactly a cheap fight — another fact that should come as no shock, given the stakes and the talent involved — but if it’s half as entertaining as the pair’s first two encounters, it should be worth it.

Will There be a Free Fury vs. Wilder 3 Live Stream?

The short answer is no, at least not in the U.S. — you’ll have to pony up the cash in order to watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 online this weekend. In the U.S., ESPN and Fox have secured the rights to broadcast the trilogy bout between the Gypsy King and the Bronze Bomber, so those are your only two options for streaming it live.

The situation is similar for other countries, but the platforms on which fans can pay to watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 will of course vary depending on region. A couple lucky countries might even get a free Fury vs. Wilder 3 live stream; last February, viewers in Turkey could take advantage of a free stream provided through the platform DMAX, although we don’t know if that will be the case this time around. There’s also a rumor circulating that Mexico’s Azteca 7 TV network will be airing the fight for free, but we can’t confirm that either.

If you’re in the U.S., though, then you’ll have to pay to watch the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV. More info on this below.

How to Watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 Online in the U.S.

As we mentioned above, ESPN and Fox are the two broadcasters that have attained the rights to broadcast Fury vs. Wilder 3 in the U.S. You can purchase the pay-per-view through either Fox Sports or ESPN+, but our recommendation is to spring for an ESPN+ membership if you haven’t already.

ESPN+ simply brings more to the table, offering a buffet of live and on-demand sports content that you can access right on virtually any streaming-capable device (that includes mobile devices, smart TVs, streaming sticks, Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles, and PC web browsers). It’s a must-have for MMA fans, too, given ESPN’s incredibly tight relationship with the UFC. ESPN+ is the only place where you can watch UFC PPV live streams as well.

You’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ in order to buy the Fury vs. Wilder 3 live stream. A subscription costs $7 per month or $70 per year, but a better value is to upgrade to the Disney Bundle. For $14 per month, this gets you ESPN+ along with Disney+ and basic ad-supported Hulu, saving you 36% off the price of purchasing each subscription separately.

Can You Use a VPN to Watch Fury vs. Wilder 3?

Assuming that your VPN is capable of handling streaming (which the best VPN services certainly are), then you should be able to watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 using a virtual private network. This is a viable option if you’re currently away from home, particularly if you’re out of the U.S. at the moment, and you want to tune into the live stream with your ESPN+ or Fox Sports subscription.

Our favorite virtual private network is NordVPN, and it’s held that title for quite awhile now. We like it for its ease of use, reliability, great data speeds, nice set of features, large server selection, and compatibility with a myriad of devices. If you need a VPN that can handle the Fury vs. Wilder 3 live stream, NordVPN is a top choice.

Also consider checking out our roundup of the best VPN deals if you need a virtual private network but still want to shop around. Then, read on to learn more about the fights you’re going to see Saturday.

Fury vs. Wilder 3 Fight Card

There are four fights in total planned for Fury vs. Wilder 3, and remarkably, all of them are heavyweight bouts. The entire Fury vs Wilder 3 fight card should run for roughly three hours and culminates with the two headliners — Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury and Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder — going fist-to-fist for the WBC heavyweight title. Here’s the full lineup:

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder

Efe Ajagba vs. Cuba Frank Sanchez

Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki

Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin

Fury vs. Wilder 3 FAQ

Many people who don’t even follow boxing religiously will be tuning in to watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 this weekend, and if you’re here reading this, then you’re probably one of them (whether you’re a die-hard fight fan or not). Here’s everything you need to know.

What Time is the Fury vs. Wilder 3 Main Card?

The Fury vs. Wilder 3 live stream pay-per-view coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Three fights will take place before the main event, where Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will enter the ring to settle their score. This should happen between 10 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET depending on how long the early bouts last. Of course, if you’re paying $80 to see it, you might as well tune in at 9 p.m. and watch the whole thing.

Where is Fury vs. Wilder 3 Taking Place?

For Fury vs. Wilder 3, these two heavyweight stars are returning to Paradise, Nevada, which sits within the larger Las Vegas metropolitan area. The event is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena there. (MMA fans will recognize this arena as a popular venue for recent UFC events.) Fury and Wilder first fought in Los Angeles, California, and their 2020 rematch also took place in Paradise, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Should You Watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 on ESPN+ or Fox Sports?

Fox Sports is free to sign up for (you still have to pay for the Fury vs. Wilder 3 live stream, though), but we recommend ESPN+ for serious sports fans. It doesn’t cost much and delivers a ton of content, from baseball to boxing, right to most modern devices that are capable of streaming. ESPN+ is a special boon to UFC fans, too, and it’s pretty much a must-have if you love MMA as well as boxing.

Should You Get ESPN+ or The Disney Bundle to Watch Fury vs. Wilder 3?

ESPN+ costs $7 per month, while basic ad-supported Hulu costs $7 per month and Disney+ rings in at $8 per month — that’s $22 combined. However, the Disney Bundle gets you all three of these for $14, saving you $8 and essentially getting you Disney+ free of charge. If you want a more complete streaming package, we recommend springing for the Disney Bundle as it’s clearly the best value. If you only want ESPN+, though, then we suggest the yearly subscription plan, which costs $70 annually. That’s like getting two free months every year.

Can You Get a Refund for the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV?

Broadcasters don’t generally give refunds for any pay-per-view events. If you pay for the PPV and watch the live stream, don’t expect to get your money back even if the event somehow turns out to be a snoozefest. However, it has happened in the past that broadcasters gave partial refunds to paying customers in the case of service outages, which might not be completely unlikely this time given how many people are going to be hopping online to watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 on Saturday night.

