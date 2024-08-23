Prepare for another mystery in Knives Out 3. Rian Johnson is back to write and direct the latest installment in the Knives Out franchise. Knives Out premiered in 2019 and became a critical and commercial success, grossing over $312 million on a rumored budget of $40 million. After the success of Knives Out, Netflix paid over $450 million for two more Knives Out sequels from Johnson.

The first sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, arrived on Netflix in December 2022. Like its predecessor, Glass Onion was a popular hit, becoming the 10th most popular English-language film on Netflix. Two years later, Knives Out 3 is gearing up for production. Here’s everything you need to know about Knives Out 3, including the plot, cast, date, and trailer.

What is the official title of Knives Out 3?

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

The official title for Knives Out 3 is Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Johnson announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) on May 24, 2024. After Knives Out, the two subsequent titles — Glass Onion and Wake Up Dead Man — have the moniker A Knives Out Mystery attached at the end.

Wake Up Dead Man shares its title with a U2 song from their 1997 album Pop. “Pop is a very underrated album, and that song is very right for the title,” Johnson told Tudum. “But I’ve had Wake Up Dead Man in my head for a long while, and I first heard the phrase in American folk music.”

Will Daniel Craig return for Knives Out 3?

You bet. Craig is returning for the third installment as Benoit Blanc, a private detective tasked with solving the murders at the heart of the first two films. Expect Blanc to be called upon to solve another mystery in Wake Up Dead Man.

Who is in the cast of Knives Out 3?

Exclusive: Thomas Haden Church is the latest actor to join the cast of "Knives Out 3." The ensemble now includes Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin. https://t.co/mVNqdeoZfi — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 4, 2024

Like its predecessors, Knives Out 3 will feature a large ensemble cast. Besides Craig, actors that have signed on for Wake Up Dead Man include Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Daryl McCormack, Josh Brolin, and Thomas Haden Church.

What is the plot of Knives Out 3?

Plot details for Knives Out 3 remain under wraps. The first two films involved a murder, with Blanc using his detective skills to solve the mystery. Agatha Christie’s whodunit novels serve as the inspiration behind the franchise. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that another murder will be at the center of Knives Out 3.

When does Knives Out 3 start production?

We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

Knives Out 3 began production on June 10. After announcing the title, Johnson also spoke about his love for whodunits and when the film would begin filming.

“We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title,” Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Does Knives Out 3 have a location?

Like the plot details, the location of Knives Out 3 is under wraps. However, Knives Out 3 is filming in London. Based on set photos, a cemetery has served as one of the film’s locations. Location is an essential part of the Knives Out franchise. Knives Out transpired at a Massachusetts mansion, and Glass Onion occurred at a mansion on a private island in Greece.

Does Knives Out 3 have a release date?

Knives Out 3 will stream globally on Netflix in 2025. However, there is no specific release date attached to the project. For comparison, Knives Out premiered in November 2019 and Glass Onion streamed in December 2022. Sticking with the late fall/early winter release, Knives Out 3 will likely premiere in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Is there a trailer for Knives Out 3?

Unfortunately, a Knives Out 3 trailer will not be released anytime soon. When filming officially starts, perhaps Johnson or Netflix will release a photo of the set. However, don’t expect footage of Knives Out 3 in the foreseeable future. Netflix typically releases teaser trailers only a few months before a film’s release date. Glass Onion’s first teaser launched in September 2022, followed by a full trailer in November. If Knives Out 3 follows a similar pattern, expect a trailer in the fall of 2025.

Daniel Craig unveils new hairstyle for Knives Out 3

Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery “Wake Up Dead Man” – see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Napfvq1zXT — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 10, 2024

Johnson shared the first image of Craig’s Benoit Blanc on June 10 to signal the start of production on Knives Out 3. Blanc has noticeably longer hair in the black-and-white photo. “Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery Wake Up Dead Man — see you on the other side,” Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

More set images from Knives Out 3 surface online

On June 11, more images from the set of Knives Out 3 emerged online. They’re from only the second day of filming, but that didn’t stop eagle-eyed photographers from grabbing unofficial pictures and posting them for our pleasure.

We can only guess what they are filming, so let’s have at it: It appears Daniel Craig’s Benoit is conferring with Mila Kunis’ policewoman and Josh O’Connor’s character in a park. Craig and O’Connor appear to be presenting a file to Kunis, who is reading it thoroughly.

Brolin’s character was seen dressed as a priest as he spoke Spaeny’s character in a wheelchair. O’Connor was also spotted as a priest. Because of the film’s title, Brolin, O’Connor, and Spaeny are likely filming in a cemetery.

Cailee Spaeny and Josh Brolin on the set of ‘KNIVES OUT 3’ aka ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’. pic.twitter.com/5mGA5MfV9F — Cailee Spaeny Updates (@spaenyupdates) August 10, 2024

Knives Out 3 wraps filming

Aaaand that’s a wrap on Wake Up Dead Man. Went so fast! Best crew, incredible cast, this was a really special shoot and I cannot wait to put it together. pic.twitter.com/N32Z6qOITy — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) August 17, 2024

On August 17, Johnson posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) and announced that Knives Out 3 has wrapped filming. The photo is a picture in a cemetery that reads: “Please be mindful of the graves.”

“Aaaand that’s a wrap on Wake Up Dead Man,” Johnson wrote. “Went so fast! Best crew, incredible cast, this was a really special shoot and I cannot wait to put it together.”

Johnson now heads into post-production. If Wake Up Dead Man follows its predecessors’ release dates, Johnson will have a year to edit before it premieres at a fall festival.