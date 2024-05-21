You might need a trigger warning for Netflix’s new action movie Trigger Warning

Don’t mess with Jessica Alba. The action heroine faces corruption and violence at every turn as she fights to survive in the latest trailer for Netflix’s Trigger Warning.

Alba stars as Parker, a Special Forces commando called to return to her hometown after the death of her father. Parker inherits her father’s bar, which brings her into contact with Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), a powerful and corrupt man in her hometown. Parker believes her father’s death was no accident and raises her concerns with the senator’s son, Jesse (Mark Webber), her former boyfriend and sheriff. Yet, Jesse warns Parker to stop her investigation and “stay out of it.”

Recommended Videos

With few allies, Parker teams up with her fellow soldier Spider (Tone Bell) and local drug dealer Mike (The Night Agent’s Gabriel Basso) to learn how her father died. Yet “Parker’s search for answers quickly goes south, and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.”

Trigger Warning‘s ensemble includes Alba, Webber, Hall, Bell, Basso, Jake Weary, Kaiwi Lyman, and Hari Dhillon. Watch the latest trailer from Netflix below.

Alba is no stranger to the action genre. The veteran actress previously appeared in the crime TV show L.A.’s Finest, the sci-fi drama Dark Angel, and the neo-noirs Sin City and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. Trigger Warning is Alba’s first feature film appearance since 2019’s Killers Anonymous.

Mouly Surya directs Trigger Warning from a script written by John Brancato, Josh Olson, and Halley Gross. Trigger Warning marks the English-language debut of Surya, an Indonesian filmmaker best known for Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts. Producers include Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein.

Trigger Warning will be available on Netflix on June 21, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations