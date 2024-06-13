The search for a new home continues in The Ark season 2 trailer

Brace yourselves for a new mission in the official trailer for The Ark season 2.

In the season 1 finale, the crew of Ark One reached what they thought would be their new home planet, Proxima B. However, Proxima B abruptly exploded, and Ark One suffered serious damage. The footage opens with Lt. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) plotting a course for a new planet that could become the new home of the human race. In season 2, the crew tackles a series of new challenges, from rival Ark vessels and electrical shocks to debris strikes and distress signals. “The job just got a lot harder,” Garnet tells her crew.

Set 100 years in the future, The Ark explores a planetary colonization mission to secure the survival of the human race. Season 2 will follow Ark One’s continued pursuit of a new planet, as they must “survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow.”

Besides Burke, The Ark’s returning ensemble includes Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice, Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane, Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins, and Ryan Adams as Angus Medford.

Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner are co-showrunners and executive producers. In an interview with Digital Trends, Devlin teased the new season and what fans can expect to see.

“We’re very excited about the idea of season 2,” Devlin said. “I can’t wait for the audience to see it. Again, I think it’s going to be surprising and fun, and staying with our theme, can we be the best of us?”

The Ark season 2 premieres at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 17, on Syfy.

