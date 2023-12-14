 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The new era of SiriusXM starts today with a revamped app

Phil Nickinson
By
Howard Stern as seen on the new SiriusXM app on an iPhone, in front of the app on a car stereo.
A redesigned app is the first step in the next phase for SiriusXM. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

SiriusXM is entering a new generation in which the lines between its legacy satellite streaming radio service begin to blur even more with modern internet-based streaming music. As we learned at the company’s massive press event in November, that new generation begins today with a revamped app and web presence. And along with that comes a simplified price for those who only want (or need) the app and don’t require a satellite subscription.

The new $10-a-month plan gets you everything a traditional satellite subscription gets. That includes the ability to listen nonstop from pretty much anywhere: On a phone. On a tablet. In a web browser. In a car from a phone. In a car, on your stereo via CarPlay or Android Auto, from your phone.

Recommended Videos

And while that likely makes you wonder why anyone would need a satellite subscription, well, you’re not wrong. SiriusXM has been clear that its satellite service isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and that it’s all about choice, and getting into as many ears in as many ways possible.

Don't Miss:

The updated app and web experience is just part of that. The really exciting part, at least from a nerdy perspective, is what you’ll see inside cars as part of the “360L” experience that blurs the lines between satellite and IP-based infotainment even further. The built-in SiriusXM experience that comes with a new car (can you even buy a new car without it these days?) will include interactive content. Sirius showed a brief demo of that with beta software in a Cadillac Lyric at November’s press event, but also stressed that what we saw there wasn’t a finished product, and that existing systems can only be updated so much, at least as far as the user experience goes.

What can be extended, however, is content. And to that end, along with the updated app and web experience , you’ll find a slew of new channels, including Alt2K, Flex2K, and dedicated channels from Shaggy, Kelly Clarkson, John Mayer, Dolly Parton, Smokey Robinson, and podcast company Audiochuck.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Denon announces a trio of new 8K A/V receivers starting at $449
Denon AVR-S660H 8K A/V receiver.

For those looking to take advantage of their new 8K TV, or who simply want to future-proof themselves, Denon has three new 8K A/V receivers to choose from, starting with the affordable, $449 AVR-S660H, the step-up $549 AVR-S760H, and the premium $699 AVR-X1700H. All three models will be available starting in November.

The new A/V receivers are all capable of passing through 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz signals via HDMI and are compatible with virtually every HDR video format including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, Dynamic HDR, HLG, and BT.2020. They can process Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio, and all three models include Denon's HEOS wireless, multiroom streaming software, so they can be controlled by the HEOS app and grouped with other HEOS-capable Denon speakers.

Read more
SiriusXM’s new VIP plan covers two cars and lots of concerts
A car infotainment system displaying the SiriusXM logo.

With streaming music services like Apple Music and Spotify increasing their subscriber numbers each year, it's no wonder that SiriusXM is looking to differentiate itself as much as possible. Traditionally, it has done so with exclusive content like its two dedicated Howard Stern channels, but today it's taking a slightly different approach with the announcement of a new, high-priced subscription tier for its biggest fans. The new Platinum VIP subscription costs $35 per month and is the first SiriusXM plan to give subscribers access to content in two vehicles.

In addition to the two-vehicle allowance, the Platinum VIP plan includes two separate accounts for streaming the company's more than 300 channels via the Sirius SXM app for smartphones. Along with this increased listening flexibility, SiriusXM is sweetening the pot with some extra content. Thanks to a partnership with Nugs.net, Platinum VIP members get access to more than 5,000 live concert recordings and 250 video-on-demand concerts when they use their SXM app credentials to log into Nugs.net via the Nugs.net mobile app or website.

Read more
Sony WF-1000XM4 vs. Apple AirPods Pro: My new go-to buds?
sony wf 1000xm4 vs apple airpods pro ry 2

The Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds are here, and there’s no doubt they are a big improvement over the prior version, the WF-1000XM3. But are they good enough to take down the AirPods Pro as my go-to wireless buds?

While the AirPods Pro are far from perfect -- they don’t have the best sound, the best battery life, the best noise-canceling -- somehow they became my go-to earbuds. Time to mow the lawn? I grab the AirPods Pro. Zoom meeting coming up? AirPods Pro. But why?

Read more