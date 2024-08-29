When legendary audio makers Marantz come out with something that they’re calling “luxury,” you know it’s gong to be good. It’s been eight years since the company launched a reference-quality line of stereo components, but today Marantz is announcing not one, but three models in its new 10 Series Collection. Along with the powerful, $15,000 Model 10 Reference Integrated Amplifier, the company will launch a new Reference Network Audio Player and an SACD (Super Audio Compact Disc) player on an undisclosed later date.

With “available soon” as the only tease of a release date for the Marantz Model 10, the specs and details from the press release will have to do for the time being, so it’s a good thing that there are some juicy ones. The Model 10 was inspired by “some of the most iconic hi-fi components in Marantz’s storied history — yet at the same time, the engineering inside ensures that each component is both truly contemporary and ready to make the most of hi-fi’s digital future.”

Recommended Videos

The Model 10’s design is a clear nod to some of its classic amplifiers, including the porthole OLED display in the center, as well as the aluminum knobs and polished aluminum face in the Champagne model (pictured below) that harks back to the iconic 22XX series of old. But Marantz has also stepped things up a notch with some more modern stylings and features such as the OLED screen being switchable between the volume display, input source, and even a VU meter.

It’s available in two finishes, the aforementioned Champagne and a Black model with edgy-looking bronze accents on its top grille. Both models are encased is solid, 16mm-thick anti-resonant aluminum and feature an LED-laden hairline finish that can be adjusted to 20 levels of illumination.

But in true Marantz fashion, the Model 10 isn’t just easy on the eyes, with its press release stating that it’s “the most powerful one-box amplifier Marantz has ever made.” With a newly-designed “dual-mono symmetrical amplifier topology” and “triple layer chassis,” the Model 10’s compartmentalized structure isolates its low- and high-power circuits to limit interference.

The dual-mono design is fully balanced from input to output, says Marantz, which partnered with high-end amp-makers Purifi for the Model 10’s new amplifiers, of which there are two, each with their own power supplies. All the line-level inputs get their own power supply, too. All this means super-low distortion.

The Model 10 also gets a newly designed preamp, but because it’s built on the latest generation of Marantz’s HDAM analog circuit that was first found in its popular PM-99SE amplifier, the Model 10 sounds like a Marantz.

Power-wise, the Model 10 is a beast, pushing 250 watts into 8 ohms and 500 watts into 4 ohms. But if that’s not enough power, you can connect up to four Model 10s together.

On the back of the Model 10, you’ll find a ton of inputs, including two balanced XLR inputs, three RCA analog inputs, and a phono input for connecting a turntable that can accommodate both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges. Outputs include XLR and RCA preamp outputs, and the Model 10 can also be used as a power amplifier with the new 10 Series Link 10n Reference Network Audio Player.

Speaking of the Link 10n, Marantz says that the new network player and its SACD (Super Audio Disc Player) sibling will launch “shortly after” the Model 10. The Link 10n is a HEOS-powered digital audio player that will bring digital audio to the Model 10, whether that’s hi-res Tidal streaming up to 24-bit/192kHz or other sources the Link 10n supports, including AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Bluetooth, TuneIn, Deezer, Pandora, and more. The Link 10n also supports DSD and can also play your own digital files from a local USB drive or over a network server at up to 32-bit/384kHz.

The Link 10n’s HEOS capabilities mean it can connect to up to 30 other devices with HEOS built-in, such as powered speakers, AV receivers, soundbars, and more, to create a whole-home audio network, all controlled with the HEOS app.

The press release had no further details on the SACD player.

The Marantz Model 10 Reference Integrated Amplifier will cost $15,000 and be “available soon” at selected retailers. Pricing and availability for the Line 10n and SACD player were not available.