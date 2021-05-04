Like Amazon, Amazon Prime Video is a paradise where you can find just about anything you want to watch. However, that paradise mostly caters to people over the age of 14. Much of the family-friendly content requires extra payment. But if you really need to occupy your kids for a while, and you don’t want to pay for the privilege, there are a number of solid free options available. We’ve scoured the library to find the best kids movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.

We’ve also rounded up the best kids movies on Hulu, the best kids movies on Netflix, and the best kids movies on Disney+ if you don’t find what you’re looking for on Prime Video.

Rio (2011)

Blue the macaw never learned to fly after he was captured by smugglers as a little hatchling. Fortunately, he’s a smart bird, and he doesn’t need to in his happily domesticated Minnesota life with his human friend, Linda. Thought to be the last of his kind, Blu and Linda receive a shock one day when news arises that there’s another lone blue macaw living in Rio de Janeiro. Blu and Linda head to Brazil to meet this other macaw, but animal smugglers plot to disrupt the journey.

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

Stars: Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Jemaine Clement

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Rating: G

Runtime: 96 minutes

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Based on the beloved children’s novel of the same name, Frank Oz and Robert Harris bring the magic of an old wooden cupboard and a small plastic figurine of a Native American man to life in this film. Omri is given several simple gifts on his birthday, included the aforementioned cupboard and figurine. Not sure what to make of the gift, Omri locks the toy inside the cupboard, but when he opens it again, he finds that the figurine has come to life in the form of a tiny warrior named Little Bear. Omri puts more playthings in the cupboard, bringing them to life and having them engage in battles for his entertainment. But when Little Bear is injured, Omri realizes there’s nothing pretend anymore about his playthings.

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Stars: Hal Scardino, Litefoot, Richard Jenkins

Director: Frank Oz, Robert Harris

Rating: PG

Runtime: 96 minutes

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

The surprise hit that launched one of the most popular kids’ franchises of recent years is great for adults, too. Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) is a Norse teenager on the island of Berk, where fighting dragons is sacred. Although his father (Gerard Butler) is chief of the clan, Hiccup’s progressive views and odd sense of humor make him an outcast. Determined to prove he is a true Viking, he enrolls in dragon-fighting school, but when he stumbles across an injured dragon, he discovers they aren’t mindless murdering machines. Now, Hiccup makes it his mission to re-educate his people on the subject of dragons.

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Stars: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, America Ferrara

Director: Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois

Rating: PG

Runtime: 98 minutes

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

If you’re looking for a great kids movie, it’s hard to go wrong with this Steven Spielberg classic. E.T. The Extra-terrestrial follows the friendship and bond between a stranded alien and a young boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas). Elliott’s siblings Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and Michael (Robert MacNaughton) are also in on the secret of E.T., as they try to hide the alien to keep it safe. However, E.T.’s rapidly declining health and a group of government agents out to capture the alien make it a race to the finish for not only E.T.’s life but for Elliott’s as well.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Stars: Henry Thomas, Peter Coyote, Robert MacNaughton, Drew Barrymore

Director: Steven Spielberg

Rating: PG

Runtime: 114 minutes

The Addams Family (2019)

Critics didn’t exactly invite The Addams Family back into their lives, but audiences loved the animated return of the delightfully macabre clan. Plus, it was an inspired bit of casting to feature Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as Gomez and Morticia Addams. While the Addams have peacefully resided in New Jersey for years, a reality TV host named Margaux Needler (Allison Janney) wants to push the family out of town so she can gentrify it. However, Wednesday Addams (Chloë Grace Moretz) strikes up a friendship with Margaux’s daughter, Parker (Elsie Fisher), which ultimately challenges the views of both families.

Rotten Tomatoes: 44%

Stars: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll

Director: Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan

Rating: PG

Runtime: 86 minutes

Steamboy (2004)

The name Steamboy implies that this anime film is a superhero story. And it is, after a fashion. But it’s primarily a steampunk alternative history adventure that revolves around the Steam family. For the English dub, Anna Paquin provides the voice of James Ray Steam, a young inventor whose father, Edward (Alfred Molina), was lost years before due to a botched experiment. James’ grandfather, Lloyd Steam (Patrick Stewart), re-enters his life with a warning about the technology that claimed Edward and the people who want to control it. Ultimately, James will be forced to choose whether he wants to follow his grandfather’s path, or embrace the way of his father in order to shape the future of the world and his family. Watch it fast, this title leaves Prime on March 31.

Rotten Tomatoes: 59%

Stars: Anna Paquin, Patrick Stewart, Alfred Molina

Director: Katsuhiro Otomo

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 126 minutes

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

There are a few Peanuts movies on Amazon Prime, but Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown is particularly notable for the way it pushes the kids out of their comfort zone. Charlie Brown (Duncan Watson), Lucy (Melanie Kohn), and Linus van Pelt (Liam Martin) head to summer camp with Snoopy (Bill Melendez) in tow. They also find themselves in an escalating situation with the camp bullies, especially in regards to the camp’s annual raft race. While Peppermint Patty (Stuart Brotman) leads the girl’s team, Charlie Brown discovers his confidence as he leads the boys on a wild adventure.

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Stars: Duncan Watson, Stuart Brotman, Gail Davis, Liam Martin, Melanie Kohn

Director: Bill Melendez, Phil Roman

Rating: G

Runtime: 75 minutes

The Gruffalo’s Child (2011)

Julia Donaldson and artist Axel Scheffler’s children’s novel, The Gruffalo’s Daughter, was adapted in 2011 as a short film. Helena Bonham Carter narrates the story of the Gruffalo’s Child (Shirley Henderson), who loses faith in her father (Robbie Coltrane). She ignores her father’s warnings to stay out of the woods in order to find the “big bad mouse” who scared the Gruffalo years before. Along the way, she encounters Fox (Tom Wilkinson), Owl (John Hurt), and Snake (Rob Brydon) before meeting the Mouse (James Corden) himself.

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Stars: Rob Brydon, Robbie Coltrane, James Corden, Shirley Henderson, John Hurt

Director: Johannes Weiland, Uwe Heidschötter

Rating: G

Runtime: 27 minutes

The Last Unicorn (1982)

Peter S. Beagle adapted his own novel, The Last Unicorn, as an animated feature film nearly four decades ago. Mia Farrow provides the voice of the last Unicorn, as she goes on a quest to find the rest of her kind. Angela Lansbury has a rare villainous turn as Mommy Fortuna, but the real threat to the unicorn is King Haggard (Christopher Lee). To protect the unicorn, the magician Schmendrick (Alan Arkin) transforms her into a human. But once she becomes a woman, the unicorn falls for Haggard’s son, Prince Lir (Jeff Bridges), and risks losing her innate magic forever.

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Stars: Alan Arkin, Jeff Bridges, Mia Farrow, Angela Lansbury, Christopher Lee

Director: Arthur Rankin Jr., Jules Bass

Rating: G

Runtime: 84 minutes

Santa and Pete (1999)

Santa and Pete offers an unusual Christmas fable about the origin of Santa Claus. In the present, Grandpa Nicholas (James Earl Jones) tells his grandson, Terence (Sedrathe Gillespie), the significance of Pete (Flex Alexander) to the Christmas legend. In flashbacks, Pete befriends St. Nicholas (Hume Cronyn) after he is unjustly imprisoned. Pete helps St. Nicholas escape, and they share a series of adventures that take them from Europe to the new world in America. Each step along the way gives St. Nicholas everything he needs to become Santa Claus while bringing peace and goodwill to all … and to all a good night!

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Stars: Hume Cronyn, Flex Alexander, Emily Mae Young, James Earl Jones

Director: Stéphane Berla, Mathias Malzieu

Rating: G

Runtime: 86 minutes

The Gumby Movie (1995)

The legacy of Gumby goes all the way back to the ’50s on the TV show Howdy Doody. In 1995, Gumby’s creator, Art Clokey, returned to direct and co-star in The Gumby Movie. In their big-screen debut, Gumby (Charles Farrington) and his talking horse, Pokey (Clokey), take on the Blockheads while trying to save some local farms. The Blockheads even create robotic clones of Gumby and his band in an attempt to get rich and finally defeat their longtime enemy. But Gumby’s purity of heart is impossible to overcome. He’s just too good and kind to ever be down for long, and no robot clone can stand in his way.

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Stars: Dal McKennon, Art Clokey, Gloria Clokey

Director: Art Clokey

Rating: G

Runtime: 88 minutes

