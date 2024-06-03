The end is near for Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock in the first trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, the final film in the Venom trilogy.

“We may not make it out alive, buddy,” Eddie tells Venom in the trailer. Eddie and Venom are fugitives on the run from government agents. While they attempt to evade capture, another symbiote villain from Venom’s home planet invades Earth, threatening the safety of Eddie and the rest of humanity. Per the film’s logline, “the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

Besides Hardy, Venom: The Last Dance’s cast stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham.

Kelly Marcel, a screenwriter on Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, makes her feature film directorial debut for Venom: The Last Dance. Marcel penned the screenplay from a story she co-wrote with Hardy. Producers include Marcel, Hardy, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.

Hardy last appeared as Venom in the post-credits scene for 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. After being transported to the MCU at the end of Let There Be Carnage, Eddie returns to his original universe in No Way Home after Dr. Strange’s spell. However, Eddie accidentally leaves a piece of the Venom symbiote behind.

The Venom films have been the most successful entries in Sony’s Spider-Man universe, with 2018’s Venom grossing $856 million worldwide, while 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage earned a respectable $506 million.

Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters on October 25, 2024.

