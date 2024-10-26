 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Venom: The Last Dance is already falling short at the box office

By
Tom Hardy touches a horse in Venom: The Last Dance.
Sony Pictures Releasing

It may only be halfway through its opening weekend, but Venom: The Last Dance is already falling short of its franchise’s standards at the box office.

The new comic book film brings Tom Hardy’s big-screen adventures as Eddie Brock to an end and was, therefore, marketed as a zany and climactic final outing for the superhero genre’s quirkiest duo. Unfortunately, while certain elements of the film’s early trailers — like the Venom-ized horse that Eddie and his symbiote pal use at one point to travel a bit more quickly — went viral online, it doesn’t seem like moviegoers feel as compelled to seek out Venom: The Last Dance like they did its two predecessors.

Recommended Videos

According to Variety, Venom: The Last Dance has so far earned only $22 million stateside from all of its Friday and preview screenings. That means the film is currently en route to falling shy of its initial box office projections, which placed its opening weekend total around $65 million. The movie’s first-day domestic gross is also lower than the $32 million that Venom accrued in the same amount of time in 2018 and the $37 million that 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage raked in across its preview and initial Friday screenings.

Venom smiles underground in Venom: The Last Dance.
Sony Pictures Releasing

The fact that Sony’s third — and potentially final — Venom film is on track to perform worse financially than its two parent movies may not come as much of a surprise to those who have been keeping up with The Last Dance. The film received largely negative reviews prior to its theatrical debut, and multiple critics dinged the sequel for not focusing enough on the wacky, fun relationship between Hardy’s Eddie and his immature alien pal. The first two Venom movies didn’t receive overwhelmingly positive reviews, either, but The Last Dance‘s current audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is also lower than those of its predecessors.

Related

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how close Venom: The Last Dance comes to matching its predecessors’ overall $856 million and $506 million respective worldwide box office totals. Both Venom and Let There Be Carnage notably earned more outside of the U.S. than they did domestically, and it’s possible The Last Dance will continue that franchise trend and end up doing better than its current earnings suggest. Only time will tell.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
Where to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek stand in a theatre lobby together in Magic Mike's Last Dance.

In 2012, the world of male stripping took center stage in Magic Mike. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Magic Mike stars Channing Tatum as Mike Lane, an aspiring entrepreneur who works odd jobs as a handyman during the day. At night, Mike comes alive as a male stripper, wowing the club with his innate charm and attractive dance moves. With a budget of $7 million, Magic Mike became an instant hit, grossing over $167 million worldwide. The film spawned a 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL, which also became a box-office success, grossing $122 million against a $12 million budget.

To complete the trilogy, Tatum graced the stage as Mike Lane one final time in Magic Mike's Last Dance. Originally supposed to be released exclusively to streaming, Warner Bros. opted to give the third film a theatrical release in February 2023. While the film struggled in theaters (it only grossed $57 million), Magic Mike's Last Dance will now get the chance to find another audience on streaming.
Where to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Read more
Magic Mike’s Last Dance’s ending explained
Channing Tatum and Kylie Shea stand in the rain in Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023).

At the heart of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third and supposedly final installment in the Magic Mike franchise, is the unexpected romance that grows between Channing Tatum’s Mike Lane and Salma Hayek Pinault’s Maxandra Mendoza. After a night of intimacy with Mike early in the film helps reignite Maxandra’s passion for life, she offers him $60,000 to go to London with her for one month.

Read more
28 Years Later trilogy plans confirmed and first plot details revealed
Cillian Murphy stands in an abandoned London in 28 Days Later.

New plot details for Sony Pictures' 28 Years Later have been revealed. The long-awaited sequel is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2025 — 22 years after its franchise's parent film, 28 Days Later, was originally released and 18 years after that movie's sequel, 28 Weeks Later, made its theatrical debut in 2007. The new film marks a reunion between 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland, and a sequel, titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, has already been announced.

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta is set to helm the sequel, which began filming in August. While The Bone Temple's full cast has not yet been announced, it will be based on a screenplay written by Garland and Boyle. It has been previously reported that The Bone Temple could ultimately be just the second installment of a planned trilogy. Those intentions have now been reaffirmed by one of the stars of 28 Years Later, who has also shared some new insight into the forthcoming film's mysterious plot.

Read more