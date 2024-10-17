 Skip to main content
More Knull? Venom: The Last Dance director says villain will not be a ‘one and done’

By
Venom and Eddie face away from each other in "Venom: The Last Dance."
Sony

Knull is just getting started.

The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance featured the surprising reveal of Knull, one of Marvel’s most notable villains. Knull is the creator of the symbiote and sent other symbiotes to Earth to attack Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Venom. Despite Knull’s appearance, director Kelly Marcel recently told IGN that the powerful villain is not the main antagonist of The Last Dance.

Recommended Videos

“The King in Black is way too powerful for ‘one and done.’ This film introduces Knull, but it just touches the beginnings of his story,” Marcel said. “Marvel’s greatest film villains are developed over time. Here, Knull is the threat lurking behind the danger that tests the absolute limits of Eddie and Venom’s partnership — but it’s their relationship that remains the heart of this story.”

Related

Hardy has confirmed that The Last Dance marks his final film as Eddie/Venom. If this is the end for Hardy’s Eddie, why introduce such an important character like Knull in the last film of a trilogy? According to Marcel, The Last Dance is only the beginning, not the end, for Knull.

“As the fans know, there are many, many more symbiote stories — the universe is wide and rich, and one movie could never do justice to Knull,” Marcel explained. “Beyond this trilogy, there are more stories to explore – God is coming.”

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE – Final Trailer (HD)

Besides Hardy, Venom: The Last Dance stars Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rhys Ifans, Alanna Ubach, and Clark Backo. Reprising their roles from previous Venom movies are Stephen Graham as Patrick Mulligan/Toxin and Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen.

Marcel, who wrote the script and conceived the story with Hardy, is making her feature film directorial debut on Venom: The Last Dance, the third film in Hardy’s trilogy behind 2018’s Venom and 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Venom: The Last Dance opens in theaters on October 25, 2024.

