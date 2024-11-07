 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Quentin Tarantino calls this Nicolas Cage movie one of the best of the last five years

By
Tim Roth and Quentin Tarantino in Four Rooms.
Miramax

Nicolas Cage has a fan in Quentin Tarantino.

Speaking on the Video Archives Podcast, Tarantino spent a segment showering Cage with praise — and spotlighting one specific movie as his most recent favorite.

Recommended Videos

“In watching some of the Nic Cage stuff, the one that blew me away was that movie he did, Pig,” Tarantino said. “That’s one of the best of the last five years. That’s one of the best movies I’ve seen in the last five years.”

Related

Directed by Michael Sarnoski, Pig stars Cage as Robin “Rob” Feld, an Oregon truffle hunter who returns to Portland to search for the person who kidnapped his pig. Pig garnered significant critical acclaim, and Cage received several acting nominations from critics organizations. Tarantino appreciates Pig’s creative direction and how it diverged from Cage’s previous work.

A man sits at a dinner table in Pig.
Neon

“He deserves to be proud of it … that guy who directed it did a killer job. He did a really, really terrific job,” Tarantino added. “One of the things that’s great about it, especially after watching all the ‘revenge-o-matics’ we’ve seen, the movie sets it up like all the revenge-o-matics Nic Cage seems to have done in the last five years … this sets itself up to be that, only to decidedly not go down that road in the most creative way possible.”

While Tarantino’s assessment of Pig is a common belief held by many cinephiles, the Pulp Fiction director’s positive comments about Joker: Folie à Deux were very polarizing.

“I really, really liked it, really. A lot. Like, tremendously, and I went to see it expecting to be impressed by the filmmaking,” Tarantino said about Joker 2 in a recent interview on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast. “I’m just nihilistic enough to kind of enjoy a movie that doesn’t quite work as a movie or that’s like a big, giant mess to some degree. And I didn’t find it an intellectual exercise. I really got caught up into it. I really liked the musical sequences.”

Stream Pig on Hulu or Disney+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Quentin Tarantino talks failed Star Trek movie and why he’ll never watch Toy Story 4
Quentin Tarantino sits at a table with a mic and stares.

Quentin Tarantino is without a doubt in the upper echelon of podcast guests. The Oscar-winning filmmaker is opinionated, intelligent, and brutally honest. Tarantino's authenticity is quite refreshing in a day and age where celebrities tread carefully with what they say.

On the latest episode of Club Random with Bill Maher, Tarantino's appearance lived up to the hype as the Pulp Fiction director riffed on several noteworthy topics, including Star Trek. In 2017, Tarantino's pitch for an R-rated Star Trek was accepted by producer J.J. Abrams. Tarantino partnered with The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith for an edgier, earthbound installment of Star Trek. Ultimately, the film fell through, and per Tarantino, it will never be made.

Read more
One of the best heist movies in years is now streaming on Netflix
A man and a woman watch a car race in Logan Lucky.

With the recent inclusion of the film Logan Lucky to Netflix, the streaming giant has added another cinema gem to its collection. This heist comedy follows the blue-collar members of the Logan family as they try to pull off a robbery at the Charlotte Motor Speedway during a NASCAR race, which is heavily guarded by both security and the FBI.

It's one of the more distinctive heist films to come out in recent years, and with a staggering 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has proven itself to be an underrated modern classic just waiting for a bigger audience. Now that film is on Netflix, here are the reasons why viewers should pick this film to watch on their movie night.
The cast is pretty awesome

Read more
5 best dramas of 2024 so far, ranked
5 best dramas of 2024 so far ranked brody bike riders

Cinema is no stranger to drama, and audiences have already seen plenty of it this year. Over the past seven months, streamers and moviegoers alike have been captivated by the many top-tier dramas delivered to their screens, making it another promising year for the world of film.

As movie fans wait in anticipation for the next round of pictures, they can now look back at the best drama films of 2024 so far.
5. Civil War (2024)

Read more