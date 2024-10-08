Damien Leone knows the Terrifier franchise will end. It may just take a little more time than previously planned.

In the leadup to Terrifier 3, Leone has teased the end of the franchise, saying he does not want to “wear out his welcome” and end with either a trilogy or a quadrilogy. During Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, Leone confirmed that Terrifier 4 is in the works, with many speculating it would be the last in the franchise.

Since then, Leone has clarified his comments, saying the announcement was a bit “premature.” Furthermore, Leone said he might need a fifth Terrifier film to wrap up the franchise.

“Now it’s a question of, can I fit everything I want to fit before I get to that finale?” Leone told GamesRadar+. “Can I fit it in one more movie, or is it maybe going to take me two movies before I get there? So, yeah, we’ll see, it’s a little too premature.”

Terrifier 3 Trailer #1 (2024)

How many more films remain is still up in the air. Leone knows one thing for sure: how it ends.

“I know the ending, which is most important,” Leone added. “I know certain scenes throughout, and I just started developing the intro to it. So, that’s pretty much all these movies start that way. They’re like puzzle pieces, and then I need to fill in the gaps.”

Before a fourth and fifth film, Terrifier 3 is first up. Set during Christmas, a resurrected Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) heads to Miles County to wreak holiday havoc on the town’s residents, notably Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera). Terrifier 3 also stars Elliot Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric.

Terrifier 3 opens in theaters on October 11, 2024.