One of Amazon Prime Video’s best shows receives early renewal ahead of season 3 premiere

By
A man grabs the neck of another and squeezes him.
Brooke Palmer / Prime Video

Jack Reacher has more cases to solve at Amazon Prime Video. The streamer announced that Reacher has been renewed for season 4. Meanwhile, Reacher season 3 will debut at some point in 2025.

The news comes one week after Prime Video greenlit a Reacher spinoff series starring Maria Sten as Neagley, a former military sergeant who worked for Reacher in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit.

Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations, and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season,“ said Vernon Sanders, head of television, at Amazon MGM Studios. “We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series, including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios.”

In the Prime Video series, Ritchson plays Jack Reacher, the former U.S. Army Military Police Officer with elite investigation and combat skills. Reacher Season 3 is based on Lee Child’s seventh book in the Jack Reacher series, Persuader. It features Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a foe from his past. Season 3’s ensemble includes Sten, Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.

REACHER Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Developed by FUBAR’s Nick Santora, Reacher has been an overwhelming success for Amazon. Season 2 attracted record-breaking viewership, surpassing season 1’s audience by 50% in the first three days after its December 2023 premiere. Reacher season 2 quickly became the No. 1 title of the year on Prime Video.

The first two seasons of Reacher are now streaming on Prime Video.

