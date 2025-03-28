 Skip to main content
Alan Ritchson wants to adapt this book for Reacher season 4

By
Three people sit around a table.
Prime Video

Jack Reacher will return.

After the explosive season 3 finale, Reacher needs a new mission. Prime Video has already renewed Reacher for season 4.

The series is based on the Jack Reacher novels by author Lee Child. What novel will be adapted for the fourth season?

If it were up to Reacher star Alan Ritchson, he would pick his favorite novel of the series.

“My favorite book is Die Trying,” Ritchson told Men’s Journal. “I would love to see that happen. And so far, there’s been a lot of discussion about whether or not we should or should not. I guess we’ll see what the future holds. I’ll find a way.”

As the second Reacher novel ever published, Die Trying follows a kidnapping plot involving Reacher and a mysterious woman. Set in Chicago, Reacher and this woman are kidnapped and brought on a cross-country journey for unknown reasons. Like the first novel, Reacher becomes the prime suspect of a crime he did not commit and must figure out a way to escape to prove his innocence.

As appealing as Die Trying sounds, Maria Sten, who plays Frances Neagley, has other ideas for season 4.

“My favorite book is — and they’ll probably never do it — but it’s Without Fail,” Sten said. “I would really love Neagley to pop back on Reacher to do that one.

Without Fail involves a plot to assassinate the vice president-elect, with Reacher and Neagley working to prevent it from happening.

The novels used for each season are Killing Floor (season 1), Bad Luck and Trouble (season 2), and Persuader (season 3).

Stream all three seasons of Reacher on Prime Video.

