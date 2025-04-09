More Last of Us coming to HBO: Season 3 renewed ahead of season 2 premiere

The Last of Us season 3 is official. HBO has renewed the hit series for a third season ahead of the season 2 premiere.

The news should not come as a surprise, considering the popularity of The Last of Us season 1. The series premiere drew 4.7 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms, the second-largest debut since 2010 behind House of the Dragon. The Last of Us consistently grew its audience during the eight-episode first season, with 8.2 million viewers tuning in for the season 1 finale.

“We approached season two with the goal of creating something we could be proud of,” said The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin. “The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew. We look forward to continuing the story of The Last of Us with season three!”

Mazin’s co-creator, Neil Druckmann, added, “To see The Last of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me, and I am grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic and overwhelming support.”

The Last of Us season 2 picks up five years after the events of the first season, as Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie are “drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

Season 2’s returning cast features Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria. New additions include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara appears as a guest star.

The Last of Us season 2 premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, April 13, on HBO and Max. Season 2 will consist of seven episodes.