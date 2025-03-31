 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

House of the Dragon season 3 begins filming, creator teases major battle

By
Alicent Hightower lights prayer candles in House of the Dragon Season 2.
Ollie Upton / HBO

Production on House of the Dragon season 3 has begun.

Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, announced the news in a video posted on House of the Dragon’s social media channels. “The fight for the Throne is far from over,” the caption reads.

Recommended Videos

D’Arcy is one of the many returning cast members for season 3. House of the Dragon stars D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

Related

HBO also announced the addition of two new cast members: Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly. The duo joins James Norton as Ormund Hightower as the third season’s additions.

The fight for the Throne is far from over.

S3 of #HOTD is now in production. pic.twitter.com/NUe4POwIJM

— House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) March 31, 2025

One of the major events that will kick off season 3 is the Battle of the Gullet, a massive naval clash that will result in many casualties. While speaking with EW, House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal said this battle has been on the minds of production for “about three years.” It will be a massive undertaking that could result in one of the show’s most memorable moments.

“It’s a stunning thing,” Condal said. “I would like to think that this is probably the most complex sequence that’s ever been done for television, not necessarily the most expensive or the longest shoot or anything like that, but just based on the number of moving pieces, the amount of different disciplines, media that have to be blended together to achieve success because you’re talking about sea and ships and dragons and action.”

Condal created the show alongside author George R.R. Martin, who penned the show’s source material, Fire & Blood. Season 3’s directors are Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere. Executive producers include Condal, Martin, Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett.

House of the Dragon is expected to premiere in 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Tulsa King season 3 renewed at Paramount+, production now underway
Sylvester Stallone buttons his suit in Tulsa King.

Sylvester Stallone will return as Dwight "The General" Manfredi in Tulsa King season 3. Paramount+ has officially renewed the crime drama for a third season.

The streamer has announced that production on season 3 commenced this week in Atlanta and Oklahoma. The official Tulsa King account on X posted a photo with the caption, "It's official. #TulsaKing Season 3 is in the works!"

Read more
Black Mirror season 7 trailer teases return of the USS Callister
A woman sits at a control chair in Black Mirror.

Netflix's biggest nightmares return in the Black Mirror season 7 trailer.

The British sci-fi series is back for "six electrifying stories," including the sequel to USS Calister, the Emmy-award-winning episode that opened season 4. The first sequel in Black Mirror history followed an unpopular video game programmer (Jesse Plemons) who created a Star Trek-like video game with digital clones of his coworkers. Stars from USS Callister returning for the sequel are Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen.

Read more
Landman season 2 renewed at Paramount+
Billy Bob Thornton holds a pool stick and a beer.

Landman has been renewed for season 2 at Paramount+. The news comes two months after the season 1 finale aired on January 12.

Premiering in November, Landman quickly became one of the most popular shows during the final quarter of 2024. The Taylor Sheridan drama ranked in the top 10 for SVOD original series for quarter four alongside Paramount+ shows Tulsa King and Lioness.

Read more