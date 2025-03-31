House of the Dragon season 3 begins filming, creator teases major battle

Production on House of the Dragon season 3 has begun.

Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, announced the news in a video posted on House of the Dragon’s social media channels. “The fight for the Throne is far from over,” the caption reads.

D’Arcy is one of the many returning cast members for season 3. House of the Dragon stars D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

HBO also announced the addition of two new cast members: Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly. The duo joins James Norton as Ormund Hightower as the third season’s additions.

One of the major events that will kick off season 3 is the Battle of the Gullet, a massive naval clash that will result in many casualties. While speaking with EW, House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal said this battle has been on the minds of production for “about three years.” It will be a massive undertaking that could result in one of the show’s most memorable moments.

“It’s a stunning thing,” Condal said. “I would like to think that this is probably the most complex sequence that’s ever been done for television, not necessarily the most expensive or the longest shoot or anything like that, but just based on the number of moving pieces, the amount of different disciplines, media that have to be blended together to achieve success because you’re talking about sea and ships and dragons and action.”

Condal created the show alongside author George R.R. Martin, who penned the show’s source material, Fire & Blood. Season 3’s directors are Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere. Executive producers include Condal, Martin, Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett.

House of the Dragon is expected to premiere in 2026.