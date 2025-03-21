 Skip to main content
Praise Kier: Severance renewed for season 3 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Innies and outies can rejoice. Severance has been renewed for season 3 at Apple TV+.

On XSeverance executive producer Ben Stiller wrote, “So some fans are asking for Season 3 of Severance. What do you say, @tim_cook?” Apple CEO Tim Cook replied with a video that focuses on groups of three.

“Season 3 of Severance is available upon request,” Cook wrote before signing off as “Tim C.”

Season 3 of Severance is available upon request.
– Tim C. https://t.co/bNig41qs9t pic.twitter.com/cnctZIRDNF

&mdash; Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2025

The news comes on the day of the Severance season 2 finale, Cold Harbor. After building up to it the entire season, fans finally learned about the “Cold Harbor” file on Mark’s computer and why Lumon needs him to finish it.

Severance follows a group of Lumon Industries employees who underwent a special surgical procedure to separate their work (“innie”) and personal (“outie”) lives. On the “severed floor,” these employees, led by Mark Scout (Adam Scott), begin questioning the validity of their work and Lumon’s motives.

Severance stars Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Sarah Bock, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette.

Severance is written, created, and executive produced by Dan Erickson. Stiller executive produces and directs the majority of the episodes.

In a recent interview on the New Heights podcast, Stiller reassured fans that the gap between seasons 2 and 3 will not be as long as the three-year hiatus between seasons 1 and 2.

Severance has become one of Apple’s biggest hits and most critically acclaimed shows. Season 1 received 14 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. The show also won a Peabody for entertainment.

Severance seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+.

