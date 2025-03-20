Severance won’t take another three years between seasons, says Ben Stiller

After the terrific season 1 finale, Severance fans had to wait three years for the hit Apple TV+ show to return. This time around, that won’t happen again.

Severance director and executive producer Ben Stiller spoke about the sci-fi show with Jason and Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast. Travis asked Stiller if there would be another three-year wait between seasons. Stiller assures fans that won’t happen again.

“No, no, the plan is not, definitely not,” Stiller said. “No, the plan is not and hopefully we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon. That will not be that.”

Season 3 has not been officially renewed. However, Apple TV+ renewing Severance for a third season is virtually guaranteed.

The gap between season 1 and season 2 can be attributed to the Hollywood labor stoppages due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Created by Dan Erickson, Severance follows the lives of the severed employees at Lumon Industries. Severed employees undergo a groundbreaking surgical procedure where a person’s memories are divided between their work (“innies) and personal lives (“outies”). ” In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe,” reads the Apple synopsis.

Severance’s cast includes Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Sarah Bock, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette.

Both seasons of Severance have garnered critical acclaim. Season 1 received 14 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.