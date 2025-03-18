Tulsa King season 3 renewed at Paramount+, production now underway

Sylvester Stallone will return as Dwight “The General” Manfredi in Tulsa King season 3. Paramount+ has officially renewed the crime drama for a third season.

The streamer has announced that production on season 3 commenced this week in Atlanta and Oklahoma. The official Tulsa King account on X posted a photo with the caption, “It’s official. #TulsaKing Season 3 is in the works!”

The renewal is not a surprise, considering the record-breaking viewership that Tulsa King season 2 garnered for Paramount+. Tulsa King season 2 ranked as a top 10 streaming original series for Q4 alongside Paramount+ originals Landman and Lioness.

According to the streamer, the season 2 premiere episode had 21.1 million global streaming viewers, the most-watched global premiere at the time for any Paramount+ series. The second season also registered a record 159 million viewers for Paramount+.

Tulsa King follows Dwight Manfredi, a New York mafia boss sent to Tulsa after serving 25 years in prison for murder. Upon arrival in Tulsa, “The General” sets up shop and begins forming his own crew.

Season 2, which ended its run in November, depicted the adventures of Dwight and his crew as they “encountered new enemies when they encroached on nemesis territory in Tulsa.” Besides Stallone, the second season featured Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

Executive producer Taylor Sheridan, Paramount+’s most prolific creator, is behind Tulsa King. Dave Erickson is an executive producer and showrunner. Additional executive producers include Sylvester Stallone, Dave Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich, and Keith Cox.

Stream both seasons of Tulsa King on Paramount+.