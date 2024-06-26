 Skip to main content
Tulsa King season 2 reveals teaser trailer, premiere date

By
Sylvester Stallone smokes a cigar while sitting at a table in Tulsa King.
Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone is back as Dwight Manfredi in the first teaser trailer for Tulsa King season 2.

Paramount+ has announced Tulsa King season 2 will return on Sunday, September 15, in the U.S. and Canada. Paramount+ subscribers in international markets can stream Tulsa King’s sophomore season the next day, September 16.

“Tulsa belongs to me now,” Dwight states in the 30-second clip. After arriving in Tulsa at the start of season 1, Dwight continues growing the empire in season 2. However, trouble is on the horizon, with a powerful local businessman and the Kansas City mob waiting to strike. Dwight even finds himself behind bars for a moment, though it won’t be permanent thanks to his connections.

“Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs,” per the season 2 synopsis. “Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.”

Tulsa King | Season 2 Teaser | Paramount+

Besides Stallone, Tulsa King’s season 2 ensemble includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

Tulsa King is created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, the prominent writer and showrunner who adds another series to his roster of programs at Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Sheridan’s Yellowstone is one of the most popular shows on cable TV, while Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, 1923, Special Ops: Lioness, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Landman are Paramount+ exclusives. Terence Winter and Craig Zisk are executive producers alongside Sheridan.

Tulsa King season 1 premiered in November 2022. All nine episodes are available to stream on Paramount+. Additionally, CBS will begin airing Tulsa King season 1 on Sunday, July 14.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
