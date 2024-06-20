Yellowstone season 5, part 2 finally gets a release date

The Dutton family will return this fall. Paramount Network announced Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Yellowstone season 5 is the final season of the popular cable TV series.

Premiering on November 13, 2022, Yellowstone season 5, part 1 ran for eight episodes, with the finale airing in January 2023. Production on the second half of season 5 began in Montana on May 20. Part 2 is scheduled to consist of six episodes. However, series creator Taylor Sheridan told the Hollywood Reporter that more episodes could be ordered.

“If I think it takes 10 episodes to wrap it up, they’ll give me 10,” Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’ll be as long as it needs to be.”

Yellowstone explores the Dutton family, the owners of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park, per Paramount.

Cast members reprising their roles for season 5, part 2 are Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Bethany “Beth” Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, and Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater. Brecken Merrill, Denim Richards, Forrie J. Smith, Ian Bohen, Jen Landon, Finn Little, and Ryan Bingham also star.

What about Kevin Costner? The Oscar winner has starred as John Dutton since the show began in June 2018. In May 2023, Paramount announced Costner would leave the series at the end of season 5. Now, Costner is not even involved in the final episodes. Costner has been in a public feud with Sheridan and Paramount about his departure for over a year. Despite the battle, Costner is interested in returning for the final episodes to complete his character’s storyline.

“I’ve supported that thing and I’ve loved it,” Costner said about Yellowstone during a June 2024 appearance on Today. “It’s been really important to me. I would love to go back under the right circumstances I think that all of us want. For me, it really needs to be the right circumstances.”

