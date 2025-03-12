Landman season 2 renewed at Paramount+

Landman has been renewed for season 2 at Paramount+. The news comes two months after the season 1 finale aired on January 12.

Premiering in November, Landman quickly became one of the most popular shows during the final quarter of 2024. The Taylor Sheridan drama ranked in the top 10 for SVOD original series for quarter four alongside Paramount+ shows Tulsa King and Lioness.

The premiere episode of Landman set viewership records for Paramount+, per the company. With 35 million global streaming viewers, Landman episode 1 became the most-watched global premiere in Paramount+ history. The finale also became the most-watched in the service’s history. Landman is the top Paramount+ original ever on the service.

“Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the Neo-Western themes of rugged individualism, ambition, and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change, and economic growth,” said Chris McCarthy in a press release.

Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, the titular Landman who works for the oil and gas companies. If there’s a problem in the field, Tommy gets sent in to fix it. The series explores the boomtowns of West Texas and becomes a “modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.”

Besides Thornton, Landman stars Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace co-created Landman. Wallace hosted Boomtown, the podcast that inspired Landman.

The series becomes another hit from Sheridan, the streamer’s most prolific creator. Sheridan’s Paramount+ roster includes 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lioness, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Sheridan also created Yellowstone, the Paramount Network drama that became one of the top-rated cable shows.