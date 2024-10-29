The oil business transforms into the Wild West in the new trailer for Landman, Taylor Sheridan’s new series at Paramount+.

“Men die; oil companies don’t,” Billy Bob Thornton emphatically states in the footage. When oil companies need something to get done, they send in a fixer. In Landman, that’s Tommy Norris (Thornton), a crisis executive at an oil company. Tommy is the bridge between the wealthy executives and the crew on the ground. The explosive trailer features Tommy doing everything to ensure the oil operation stays running, even if that means putting out a fire or two.

“You wouldn’t want to have my job any week,” Tommy remarks as he walks away from a plane crash.

Besides Thornton, Landman stars Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, and Demi Moore. Jon Hamm will appear in a recurring guest role, with Michael Peña and Andy Garcia serving as guest stars.

Sheridan and Christian Wallace co-created Landman, based on the story from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly. Like most of his Paramount+ series, Sheridan is the writer of Landman. Executive producers include Sheridan, Wallace, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, Stephen Kay, Dan Friedkin, Jason Hoch, J.K. Nickell, Megan Creydt, and Peter Feldman.

Sheridan fans will be very busy in November. Besides the Landman premiere, Sheridan’s flagship show, Yellowstone, returns for season 5, part 2, on November 10. Additionally, Tulsa King season 2 wraps up with its season finale on November 17, 2024.

Landman will premiere on November 17 with two episodes on Paramount+. Subsequent episodes of the 10-episode first season will be available every Sunday.