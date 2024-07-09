 Skip to main content
The next Yellowstone? Landman’s release date and first images suggest another big hit show

By
A man stands in front of an oil field and stares.
Billy Bob Thornton in Landman. James Minchin and Emerson Miller / Paramount

Paramount+ announced on Tuesday that Landman, a new drama series from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, will premiere on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Per Paramount, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas. The series is an “upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.” Landman is based on the podcast Boomtown, an 11-part series by Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly about big oil in the Permian Basin.

Landman stars Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a crisis executive at an oil company. Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, and Demi Moore also star. Jon Hamm will appear in a recurring guest role, while Andy Garcia and Michael Peña will serve as guest stars.

Landman is created and executive produced by Sheridan, who continues adding TV shows to his impressive résumé at Paramount Network and Paramount+. Sheridan’s shows include Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lioness, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network, while the rest stream directly on Paramount+.

Besides Sheridan, executive producers of Landman include David C. Glasser, ​David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, Stephen Kay, Dan Friedkin, Jason Hoch, Christian Wallace, J.K. Nickell, and Megan Creydt. Boomtown podcast host Christian Wallace is also listed as an executive producer on Landman. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.

Landman‘s first two episodes stream to Paramount+ on November 17. Subsequent episodes will be available weekly on Sundays. Landman‘s first season consists of 10 episodes.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
