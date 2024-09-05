 Skip to main content
Landman trailer: Billy Bob Thornton aims for Yellowstone’s success in Taylor Sheridan’s new series

By
landman trailer billy bob thornton taylor sheridan series and jon hamm in
Paramount+

“Welcome to the oil business,” Billy Bob Thornton says in the trailer for Landman, Taylor Sheridan’s new series for Paramount+.

Set in West Texas, Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, aka the Landman, the executive charged with securing the land for the oil and gas companies. According to Tommy, the oil and gas industry makes $3 billion daily in profit. “Before any of that money is made, you got to secure the land and manage the people. That’s my job,” Tommy ominously states. “The first part is pretty simple. It’s the second part that can get you killed.”

Besides Thornton, Landman stars Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, and Demi Moore. Jon Hamm will star in a recurring guest role, with Andy Garcia and Michael Peña serving as guest stars.

Landman | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Landman was created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. The series is based on Boomtown, an 11-part podcast by Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly. Additional executive producers include Sheridan, David C. Glasser, ​David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari​, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, Stephen Kay, Dan Friedkin, Jason Hoch, J.K. Nickell, Megan Creydt, and Peter Feldman.

November will be a busy month for Sheridan. While Landman heads to Paramount+, Yellowstone season 5, part 2, returns to Paramount Network. Originally billed as the final season, an August report from Puck stated Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser were in discussion to headline Yellowstone season 6. Reilly and Hauser would reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Landman premieres on Sunday, November 17, on Paramount+.

