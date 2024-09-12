Eddie squares off against Knull in the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance

In the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock may have finally met his match with the arrival of Knull.

A major villain, Knull is the creator of the symbiote, like the one bonded to Eddie. Dr. Payne (Juno Temple) discovers that the symbiotes came to Earth because they were running away from Knull. The menacing Knull is sitting on his throne as he plots his attack on Eddie and Venom. The duo has something Knull needs, and they must be willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to prevent it from getting into the wrong hands.

“Eddie, I’m with you to the end,” the symbiote tells Eddie as they prepare for their final stand.

Besides Hardy and Temple, Venom: The Last Dance stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rhys Ifans, Alanna Ubach, and Clark Backo. Reprising their roles from previous Venom movies are Stephen Graham as Patrick Mulligan/Toxin and Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE – Final Trailer (HD)

Kelly Marcel, who penned the previous two Venom movies, makes her directorial debut on Venom: The Last Dance. Marcel and Hardy co-wrote the screenplay. Producers include Marcel, Hardy, Matt Tolmach, Hutch Parker, Amy Pascal, and Avi Arad.

Venom 3 is billed as the final Venom film in Hardy’s trilogy. All three Venom films — Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Venom: The Last Dance — are entries in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were both box office hits with a combined worldwide gross of over $1.3 billion.

Venom: The Last Dance opens in theaters on October 25, 2024.