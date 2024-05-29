 Skip to main content
The magic of the ocean returns in the Moana 2 teaser trailer

A young girl paddles a boat on the ocean.
The ocean is calling in the first teaser trailer for Disney’s Moana 2. The footage from Disney’s highly anticipated sequel marks the return of Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as the demigod Maui.

Moana 2 reunite Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers,” Disney’s description reads. “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

“This is a call from the ancestors to sail new skies and reconnect our people across the entire ocean,” Moana proclaims in the trailer.

Moana 2 was written and directed by David G. Derrick Jr. in his feature film directorial debut. Derrick Jr. previously worked in the art department for Moana and later served as a story director for Strange World. The duo of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear will write songs for the sequel. Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, who worked on the music for Moana, will return to score the film and write additional songs. Lin-Manuel Miranda, a songwriter on Moana, is not expected to write songs for the sequel.

Moana was originally developed as a series for Disney+ in December 2020. In February 2024, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the series had been reworked into a theatrical film.

It&#39;s time to set sail ⛵️🌊
Check out the new poster for Disney’s #Moana2, coming to theaters November 27, 2024! pic.twitter.com/tDcyNNY9bh

&mdash; Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 29, 2024

A live-action remake of Moana is still in development, with Johnson set to appear as Maui. Cravalho will not reprise her role as Moana. Thomas Kail, the Tony Award-winning director of Hamilton, will direct the live-action Moana. The film is scheduled for release on July 10, 2026.

Moana 2 sails into theaters on November 27, 2024.

